The Anacortes School District is hiring a new principal for Anacortes High School to replace Principal Daniel Williams, whose resignation is effective at the end of this school year.

The district is partnering with Northwest Leadership Associates to recruit and screen applicants. Applications are accepted through April 19 for the new principal, who is expected to start July 1.

The district is seeking feedback about the candidates and the position in multiple ways.

A survey is open through Wednesday at surveymonkey.com/r/AHSprincal2022.

The feedback will help identify applicants for interviews. Northwest Leadership Associates will review all applicants, conduct background checks and references and then assist the executive leadership team and superintendent in choosing six to eight candidates to interview.

A staff and student panel then will interview the candidates and choose two or three finalists. Those will participate in multiple interviews and building tours with staff, students and administrators.

They will also present in a community presentation at 5:30 p.m. Monday, May 23, at Brodniak Hall. Candidates will present and answer questions from in-person audience members. The forum will also be live-streamed at youtube.com/ahslive.

Feedback on the candidates will be collected in-person and electronically.

The superintendent will conduct the final interviews and use feedback to make his decision.

