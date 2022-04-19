...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 11 PM PDT
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Southeast winds 15 to 25 kt.
* WHERE...West Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca and
Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands.
* WHEN...From 5 AM to 11 PM PDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous
wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
&&
Anacortes School District seeks input via online survey on new principal
The feedback will help identify applicants for interviews. Northwest Leadership Associates will review all applicants, conduct background checks and references and then assist the executive leadership team and superintendent in choosing six to eight candidates to interview.
A staff and student panel then will interview the candidates and choose two or three finalists. Those will participate in multiple interviews and building tours with staff, students and administrators.
They will also present in a community presentation at 5:30 p.m. Monday, May 23, at Brodniak Hall. Candidates will present and answer questions from in-person audience members. The forum will also be live-streamed at youtube.com/ahslive.
Feedback on the candidates will be collected in-person and electronically.
The superintendent will conduct the final interviews and use feedback to make his decision.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.