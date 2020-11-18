The Anacortes School District will face some tough financial decisions this spring due to declining enrollment, according to Superintendent Justin Irish.
Irish talked to the School Board last week about what fewer students could mean to the district’s budget.
Just in the last month or so, the district had 35 students leave the district.
It’s more of a drop than the district was expecting so soon, and the decline will mean budget cuts within the district.
Irish initially estimated the district would lose about 300 students over the course of the year, resulting in a roughly $2 million loss in state funding.
That number is at 260 already this year and growing.
Losing 35 students in one month is not something district Finance Director Dave Cram has ever seen.
While families don’t have to say why they pulled their students from school, a large decline happened after the announcement that younger students would return to school buildings during the pandemic, and almost all of those who left were in elementary school, Cram said.
As of last week, the number of students in the district stood at about 2,500, down from 2,760 in September. That includes both students in the hybrid plan and in the ASD@Home homeschool program.
Enrollment is tied to funding, not only in dollars from the state per student but also in levy funding.
District leaders will be looking at tough budget cuts in the spring, moving toward next year. Those cuts are exacerbated by uncertainties regarding what school will look like over the next year, Irish said. There is no guarantee when students will be back to in-person learning.
That’s leaving district leaders with the task of making plans without a firm grasp on what to expect.
“I think we’re facing some really tough times,” Irish said.
The recent spike in COVID-19 cases led the district to delay sending students in fourth and fifth grades back to in-person learning this month and delayed the return for middle school, likely until the new year. Those decisions were made based on recommendations from county health officials, he said.
“We’re prepared, and we want our kids back,” he said. “We want to do it in a way that’s safe.”
