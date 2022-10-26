The Anacortes School District is looking to increase student passing and graduation rates and improve social-emotional health at its schools this year.
The district's School Board approved its 2022-23 operating plan and goals for the year district-wide, as well as School Improvement Plans for each school at its meeting Oct. 20.
The goals follow the district's Strategic Plan, created through community input to direct staff and the School Board.
One goal of the strategic plan is to ensure that every student has access to rigorous course offerings.
The goals specific to 2022-23 include monitoring curriculums recently implemented (like new math, biology, state history and literacy at different grade levels), as well as continue to support things like blended English courses in grades 9 and 10. The district is also reviewing K-12 Highly Capable services, including the Challenge Program.
It also implemented a master schedule committee to discuss scheduling at the middle school.
The district wants to increase the number of parents, families and community members who rate its communication as "effective." Some goals for the year include making sure the website is updated, making sure there is a way to gather feedback from families, staff and students and to hold open meetings to keep all decisions transparent with the community.
It also plans to create and distribute a survey to collect information to monitor student access to mental health care. And it aims to fill an open elementary school therapist position.
Work on some goals has already started. For example, the district established a budget advisory council to help with budget cuts that will be coming in the next budget cycle.
Each school also set its own goals, along with outlining ways the staff will work to meet those goals.%
At Anacortes High School, some goals include improving the percentage of students that pass all of their classes from 86.3% to 91%, as well as increasing the percentage of students who are college and career ready from 72% in 2022 to 80% in the spring of 2023.
Another big goal is to make sure all students feel like they belong. In fall of 2021, 41% of students agreed they felt they belonged at AHS. By spring of 2023, the goal is to increase that number to 80%, according to the plan.
Similarly to AHS, Cap Sante High School leaders also want better student success rates.
Its first goal is to increase four-year graduation rates from 59.1% in 2021 to 64% and to increase five-year graduation rates from 67% to 82%. The school also outlined other ways to increase student completion credits and understanding of math curriculum.
At Anacortes Middle School, the staff wants to increase its understanding of data so that it can make data-informed decisions that will increase success for all students. It also wants to use disproportionality data to help reduce the course failure rate of students who are Hispanic, classified as bilingual or those with two or more races.
Similar to AHS, the middle school wants to focus on making sure all students feel they belong, according to the plan.
The plan for Fidalgo Elementary School lays out ways the school wants to improve academics in terms of math and reading. It also lays out a plan for improving social-emotional learning at the school.
At Island View Elementary School, staff plans to focus on math and reading, as well as social-emotional learning.
At Mount Erie, the goal is to improve Smart Balanced Assessment scores from 54% in math and 56% in English Language Arts in 2021. The school wants to increase both of those to 65%.
The school's plan also talks about Measures of Academic Progress testing and social-emotional learning for students.
“As a board, we are proud of the district’s work to provide greater alignment of our goals and the actions steps needed to get there,” Board President Jennie Beltramini said in a statement. “We are committed to the success of all our students, and having clear, coherent, and measurable goals will help us ensure the district is doing everything we can to support our students and our staff.”
The plans include specific ways the district is going to work this year on longterm goals. It also lists performance indicators as ways for the School Board can verify goals are being met, Superintendent Justin Irish said.
Board member Marilyn Hanesworth said she appreciated the concrete ways to track goals, something that hasn't always been available before, she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.