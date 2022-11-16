Some unexpected expenditures and higher costs than planned means the Anacortes School District is making reductions to staff earlier than planned as it works toward a budget shortfall expected next year.
As of the end of October, the district had a fund balance of 5%. If things don't change, that number will drop to 2%, according to a statement from the district.
The budget is higher than expected because of COVID response and operational needs, Superintendent Justin Irish said in an email.
The district was already looking at reductions because of a roughly $2.6 million shortfall in the 2022-23 budget.
Due to increased costs, it is cutting roughly $900,000 this year. That includes reductions in operations, materials and supplies, but also cuts in staffing before the start of the new year.
That includes three members of the technology staff, a human resources office program assistant and one district office administrative assistant. The district has also reduced the number of days using its contracted technology integration coordinator.
The School Board passed a resolution authorizing the district to reduce its workforce at its Nov. 10 meeting.
An advisory council has been meeting and will continue to do so this year to look at future cuts to staff and programs. That group meets regularly and has meetings that are open to the public.
“We will use our strategic plan to align budget priorities and build a budget based on what is required, essential, and discretionary for student learning,” Irish said in a statement. “Our staff will continue to work diligently to align revenues and expenditures, review data, and ensure that budgets are accurate and transparent.”
The district is hosting budget town halls. Upcoming town halls will be at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 8, Feb. 2 and April 27, in the Anacortes High School commons.
