Some unexpected expenditures and higher costs than planned means the Anacortes School District is making reductions to staff earlier than planned as it works toward a budget shortfall expected next year.

As of the end of October, the district had a fund balance of 5%. If things don't change, that number will drop to 2%, according to a statement from the district.


