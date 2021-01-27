The Anacortes School Board has approved a settlement agreement to end a subcontractor dispute regarding unexpected costs in building the new high school.
Colorado-based Sturgeon Electric Co. last year brought a claim of $3 million against FORMA Construction and the district, citing unanticipated costs due to project delays.
Through mediation, the district and FORMA were able to reduce that to a $1.75 million settlement. Of that, the district will pay $650,000.
“Our district team successfully negotiated an agreement with FORMA and Sturgeon at the lowest net cost to the district,” District Superintendent Justin Irish said in a statement. “In a project of this magnitude, these situations are sometimes inevitable, and I am proud of the work our team has done to come to a successful resolution.”
District Director of Finance and Operations Dave Cram said Friday, Jan. 22, that he is “very happy” with the result.
The district will put in a claim with its builder’s insurance policy in an effort to get back some of the money needed for the settlement and will seek financing for the rest, he said.
The Anacortes High School project started with a voter-approved bond in February 2015. Construction on the first phase, Rice Field, began in May 2016. Next, the new school building was built on the old football field in April 2017. Students started attending that school in September 2018. The newest building opened in February 2020.
Though the construction project took more than a year longer than planned, all other costs for the $93 million school were covered by the bond, donations and by state funds, Cram said. The only financial assistance needed has been for the settlement with Sturgeon.
The district faced several challenges and delays during construction, including unexpected asbestos, unstable ground and plans for the old building that didn’t match what was really in place.
FORMA crews still have a punch list of items to finish, and no other major issues are expected, Project Manager Marc Estvold said.
The district plans to hold a community open house celebration to tour the finished campus once COVID-19 pandemic gathering restrictions are lifted.
