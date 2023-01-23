Four candidates are up for the open position on the Anacortes School District board of commissioners.
Jack Curtis, Kevin Noyes, John Stazinger and Mike VanQuickenborne all applied for the position vacated by commissioner of seven years Marilyn Hanesworth. Hanesworth attended her last meeting Thursday, Jan. 19, after resigning earlier this year.
At her last meeting, several of the board members, student board representatives and district staff shared their gratitude for Hanesworth, who served on the board through the construction of the new Anacortes High School, the COVID-19 pandemic and the implementation of new curricula and programs.
Former board members Bobbilyn Hogge and Erin Rieger also stopped by to thank Hanesworth for her time on the board.
The remaining board members will interview the candidates for the position, which expires in November, at a special meeting from 5:20-8:15 p.m. Wednesday in the Anacortes High School library. The interviews are open to the public. The board will convene in a special Zoom meeting at 7:30 p.m. the next day to announce its choice.
That person will step into the roll until November, with the choice to run again on the November ballot to take over for the next four-year term.
Superintendent Justin Irish will swear in the selected person at the Feb. 23 meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.