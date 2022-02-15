Changes are coming about how students are learning at the Anacortes middle and high schools.
The district has been engaging several interested groups for more than six months to find ways to help all students advance through curriculum and reach a higher standard of learning, according to Assistant Superintendent Becky Clifford and district Director of Teaching and Learning Angie Miller.
The goal is to improve pathways to success for all students, but there has been some concern and confusion from families who were surprised by the moves.
Normally, community and stakeholder input is sought first, she said. The pandemic started right as Superintendent Justin Irish took over the job. Other top members of the district’s administration changed, too.
“It wasn’t intended to be hidden or underhanded; it was just missed,” Clifford said.
Some changes went into place in the 2020-21 school year, but with the start of the year virtual and other academic stressors, they weren’t really noticed, Miller said. When it came time to register for the 2021-22 school year, though, people saw changes and had concerns about them. So they voiced those concerns at School Board meetings last spring.
The district stepped back on changes, held a community engagement meeting and then started four committees to discuss learning pathways with teachers, parents and community members.
The committees focused on math pathways for grades 6-12; Next Generation Science Standards for grades 6-12; advanced courses including advanced placement and honors classes for grades 9-12; and the highly capable and Challenge Program cluster model for Anacortes Middle School.
All four categories of changes brought about parent concern in June last year.
The committees have been meeting for several months, learning together, reading the research, discussing ideas and coming up with solutions, Clifford said.
“We needed to engage the community and go through the feedback process,” Miller said. “This gave us a chance to step back, relook and involve the community in those decisions.”
Clifford and Miller have been presenting the findings from the committees at School Board study sessions over the past few months. They will present the final conclusions during Thursday’s School Board study session.
Those conclusions and final recommendations take into consideration all the feedback give over the last few months, but also recommendations on how to improve the process in the future, Clifford said.
The community showed up in a big way to get this done, she said.
“This is such an amazing community,” she said. “That they came together was not a surprise, but there was a wide range of people with varying viewpoints.”
People were thoughtful and nonjudgemental, she said. The discussions lead toward the district’s goal to have a culture of collective responsibility, where administrators, teachers and members of the public come together to make sure children have the best environment they can.
Miller said she was struck by the community’s willingness to “listen and learn with us.”
Stepping back and taking the time for this work will make the district better, Miller said.
A couple of people did say in their exit surveys that they thought the committee meetings were not worth it and didn’t achieve what they meant to, Clifford said. The majority of the feedback has been positive.
