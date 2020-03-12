Gov. Jay Inslee on Thursday ordered school districts in three counties to close for six weeks. While Anacortes School District is not one of those, it is working on a plan to be ready if closure becomes necessary.
The district is open for now and is being conscious of hygiene and social distancing, Superintendent Mark Wenzel said at a special-called School Board meeting Thursday night.
The region's superintendents met with Skagit County Public Health officials earlier in the day and will wait for guidance from county health officer Dr. Howard Leibrand to make a recommendation on whether to close schools, he said.
Area districts are taking an aligned approach, Wenzel said. Neighboring districts closing at different times could be disruptive for students and families. Until then, the district is focusing on preparing for closure.
In the governor's announcement that schools in King, Pierce and Snohomish counties would close, Inslee set out a few guidelines for districts in the state, including helping with child care for health care workers and emergency responders.
Those people need to be able to work, even if their kids are at home, Inslee said.
Another is providing food to families who need it.
Wenzel said the Anacortes School District is exploring ways to get meals to families, including have the district's transportation department deliver food.
Inslee said state graduation requirements may be modified as school cancellations continue. State testing is canceled for all districts.
Wenzel said he expects more guidance to come from the state Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction as the epidemic continues in Washington.
“This is unprecedented,” Wenzel said.
Assistant Superintendent K.C. Knudson said the district is looking at ways to send home resources for students who want to keep up with schoolwork and learning. A six-week closure is similar to the length of summer vacation, and if students don’t read or keep up with some learning, they lose part of what they learned.
The district wants to stem that loss as students continue through their year, Knudson said.
The district has as “skeleton list” of resources and is working with staff to expand that list and make sure students have access to what they need to continue to learn.
That brings up the issue of equity, Wenzel said. Some students don’t have access to technological devices or internet in their homes. The district is looking at ways to try to provide those services, if they are needed.
None of the work handed out to students will be assessed, graded or required, Knudson said. So students could complete the work, but if some students aren’t able to, they won’t be penalized.
The district will also keep working with staff, who may meet in person or in a teleconference setting, Knudson said.
The main concern now is social-emotional and mental health. There is a sense of community when attending a school, and extended isolation can really affect people, he said.
The district is also looking at ways to provide mental health support and social assistance to students who need it if the schools close, Wenzel said.
