The robbery lasted about a minute. The manager said it felt like an hour.
A man robbed the Anacortes Shell Gas Station and Food Mart on Commercial Avenue on Tuesday, fleeing in a red pickup truck.
The manager said the robbery occurred at 9:42 a.m. She said she was alone in the store when the man entered, brandished what appeared to be a handgun, demanded cash and fled with an undisclosed amount of money. The robber was alone, she said.
Police Capt. Chris Fuller said the robber was described as thin, 6 feet 3 inches, with light-colored eyes. He wore a full ski mask, dark clothing, a dark ball cap and gloves.
No one was injured in the robbery, the manager and a police officer said.
A red Mazda pickup possibly used by the robber was found two blocks away a short time later, on 16th Street near Commercial; a check of the license plate revealed the vehicle had been reported stolen on T Avenue a short while earlier, Fuller said. He said it is not known how the robber then left — either by foot or in another vehicle. The suspect’s whereabouts were not known at press time.
Police set up a perimeter in the area as a Mount Vernon Police K9 attempted to track the suspect. The dog could not pick up a scent because of the wind, Fuller said.
Patrick Harrington, Anacortes Middle School principal and School District safety officer, said he was notified of the robbery — 10 blocks and less than a mile away — by the school resource officer. However, with the police presence in the area, they determined no lockdown or lockout was needed. Classes and lunch continued uninterrupted, Harrington said.
Shortly before 11, a police officer watched as a tow truck driver pulled the suspect vehicle onto his flatbed to remove the pickup from the scene. Fuller said police were awaiting a search warrant so they could access the pickup to possibly collect more evidence. He said police also hoped to locate witnesses.
