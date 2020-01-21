Police set up perimeter after Shell station robbery in Anacortes
Anacortes police set up a perimeter in the area near the Anacortes Shell after a robbery took place there. A police K9 was searching the area for the robber, and a vehicle believed used by the robber was found on 16th Street.

Richard Walker / Anacortes American

The Anacortes Shell station and food mart on Commercial Avenue was robbed this morning.

The manager said she was alone in the store at 9:42 a.m. when a man entered, brandished a handgun and fled in a pickup with an undisclosed amount of cash.

An empty red Mazda pickup possibly used by the robber was found two blocks away a short time later, on 16th Street near Commercial. Police set up a perimeter in the area as a police K9 tracked him. The perimeter was lifted at 10:50 a.m., but it was not known whether a suspect was apprehended.

Shortly before 11, a police officer watched as a tow truck pulled the suspect vehicle onto its flatbed to remove it from the scene.

No one was injured in the robbery, the manager and a police officer said.

Questions were referred to the police captains, who were unavailable for comment.

* This story will be updated as information becomes available.

