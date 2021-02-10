Nearly a year ago on March 5, 2020, the Anacortes Sister Cities Association met to discuss plans for the upcoming year. Then, the world shut down during a pandemic.
This year, on March 4, the group will start meeting virtually, planning what may or may not come in 2021.
The association is expected to celebrate multiple anniversaries this year, but it may need to develop a virtual format or those celebrations might not happen at all, past President Duane Clark said.
Clark has been a part of the association since the late 1990s and served as its president for 10 years. Current President John Lovric also joined in the late ’90s.
“Nobody thought it would be this bad or that it would last this long,” Lovric said of the pandemic.
The biggest thing canceled during the pandemic was the middle school student exchange with Nikaho, Japan.
In summer 2019, a group of Japanese students came here to meet their host families. They went to a baseball game, explored Seattle and Fidalgo and Whidbey islands and generally tried to soak in as much of the United States as they could, Parent volunteer Russ Horr said.
The Anacortes students were supposed to go to Japan in July 2020. They studied Japan, learned about the culture and language and raised funds for months. The goal was to cover the students’ trip to Japan and provide a little spending money, Horr said.
The pandemic led the trip to be postponed until March 2021, and now to be canceled completely.
“It’s really unfortunate that this occurred,” Horr said. “This is a great group of kids and a great group of parents, and they only got to experience half of the program.”
Likely, the next round will be students coming here from Japan in 2022, Horr said.
Clark said when people travel internationally and experience different cultures and people, it changes their view of the world.
“There’s a remarkable transformation that happens with these students,” he said.
That’s one of the main focuses of the Anacortes Sister Cities Association, which started its partnership with Nikaho in 1996. The student exchange program started that same year through the association and is now celebrating its 25th year.
The money the students raised will not go to waste, Horr said. The association will hold it for grants that will allow exchange students to attend board-approved cultural events or go on trips after the pandemic ends.
This year also marks the Anacortes Sister Cities Association’s 30th anniversary of partnership with its first sister city, Lomonosov, Russia. Trips were planned for this year’s 30th. One trip was already canceled, and there’s a good chance the other will be, as well, Clark said.
Clark said that celebration also is likely to be online now, though time differences could be a challenge.
On hold is a visit planned from Vela Luka in Croatia. The association previously hosted visitors from Vela Luka for a cultural celebration complete with sword dancing.
Turning 25 this year is the sister cities relationship between Sidney, B.C., and Anacortes, originally formed as the two cities fought to save the ferry route that travels between them.
The ferry route also has been canceled in 2020, and no reopening has been set yet for this year.
For the past year, a travel scholarship fund for college-age students has been on pause. That will continue until it’s clear that people will be able to travel, Clark said. The program has become one of the association’s favorites, Clark said. Students travel and then come back to an association meeting and report on their trip.
The association is looking forward to moving toward an official sister cities partnership between Anacortes and Comarnic, Romania. Groups from each city have moved several times, starting up a “Friendship Protocol” and moving toward an official status.
