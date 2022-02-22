...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, northeast winds 25 to 35 kt. For
the Small Craft Advisory, northeast winds 20 to 30 kt.
* WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands.
* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, until 5 PM PST this afternoon.
For the Small Craft Advisory, until 4 AM PST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
&&
Anacortes, Skagiit County shoreline plan drafts open for comment
Both Skagit County and the city of Anacortes have released new drafts of their respective Shoreline Master Programs for public comment.
Skagit County is accepting comments until 4:30 p.m. March 1 and will hold an online public hearing at 10:30 a.m. that day on Zoom.
Anacortes is accepting comments until 5 p.m. March 9.
Shoreline Master Programs are required under the state’s Shoreline Management Act to set policies, goals and land-use regulations for areas along marine waters, rivers, lakes and some wetlands. The programs require occasional updates.
THE COUNTY DRAFT
Skagit County’s Shoreline Master Program applies to unincorporated areas of the county.
The new draft incorporates edits and comments from a public review in April 2021. The draft was approved by the county Board of Commissioners on Feb. 7, according to a news release.
Comments can be emailed, mailed or dropped off.
Comments can be emailed to pdscomments@co.skagit.wa.us with “Skagit County’s Shoreline Master Program Update” in the subject line and comments written in the body of the email rather than in attachments.
Comments can be mailed or dropped at Skagit County’s Shoreline Master Program Update, 1800 Continental Place, Mount Vernon, 98273.
To participate in the public hearing, call 360-416-1300 to register. Then call 253-15-8782 or visit zoom.com and use Meeting ID 871-8000-1980 and Passcode 143573 to attend.
