COVID-19 numbers continue to drop here, falling to the lowest they’ve been since July 2021.
Island Health had one positive COVID-19 in-patient as of Monday. It saw three new hospitalizations between Monday, March 28, and Monday, March 4.
Island Health administered 281 COVID-19 tests in that same seven-day period, and only seven were positive, according to spokesperson Larua Moroney.
“Cases are still low, which is great news,” she said.
The same is true across Skagit County. There were 35 new cases of COVID-19 in Skagit County for the five days running March 27 through March 31. That’s down from 46 the week before, according to the state Department of Health.
The 35 new cases were the lowest for Skagit County since 31 were recorded for July 11-17, 2021. It’s well below the high of 1,159 recorded this Jan. 9-15.
In Anacortes, COVID concerns in the Walk-in Clinic and the Emergency Department are low, Moroney said. That leaves those clinics open to deal with other health questions, including seasonal allergies and a cold that seems to be going around right now.
People should feel free to visit the Walk-in Clinic if they need care, Moroney said.
Masks are still required in all health care settings and visitors are limited at Island Health, for now.
