An anonymous donation means the Anacortes Skate Park Improvement Project is way ahead of schedule when it comes to designing and implementing a brand-new skate park.
The nonprofit received a $500,000 donation last week, meaning it can move forward with plans on bringing in a designer and working with them to go out for bid on the project.
The new and improved skate park could be built by the end of next year, said Anacortes Parks and Recreation Department Director Jonn Lunsford.
“Our goal is to start construction in 2022,” he said.
The Ben Root Skate Park will keep its name, but the new design will bring in a lot of community feedback and feature what the skaters of Anacortes want to see, said Rachel Muntean, who runs the Skate Park Improvement Project.
The $500,000 donation puts the group’s fundraising efforts at about $560,000 of its $600,000 goal, but it’s still looking for more donations, Muntean said. What doesn’t go toward the design, engineering and construction of the park will go toward upkeep, she said.
There has been vandalism lately in the park, which may be because of the current park’s age and state, she said.
“We are so close and yet so far,” she said.
Still, it feels good to be moving toward a goal, she said.
“I’m really excited the community has come out to support this project,” Lunsford said. “People in town are very generous of youth activities.”
Muntean and her team have done a great job getting the word out, Lunsford said.
“I think kids are really going to enjoy this park,” he said.
The project is working with Grindline to create a design, though that may not be who the city goes with, Muntean said. Grindline is creating a design or blueprint of the park, but as a government entity, the city will have to offer the project for bid.
Still, the blueprint will be created and mean the park will be a good one, she said.
She said she has some ideas for what would make a good park but really people to voice their opinions.
In the end, she hopes for something that would provide a fun and engaging place for skaters of all skill levels.
“We are doing this on behalf of the community, so we want people to be present to make those decisions,” Muntean said.
There will be many opportunities for people to speak up about what they want to see, Lunsford said.
There are a lot of decisions to make, he said. The parking lot may get bigger, which some people have requested, which would mean the footprint of the park would change.
The city also needs to go through tests and permits for things like groundwater and other logistics, Lunsford said. Crews will also study traffic in the area, he said.
