Each year, a few Soo Bahk Do students from Anacortes compete at a regional and national level.
This year, since the competition switched to a virtual setting and people could tune in from afar, 28 local members of the Soo Bahk Do community competed at the national championship.
Of those, 18 placed in the top three within their own categories among the 400 or so competitors.
“We were just blown away,” said Colette Arvidson, who owns and teaches at Anacortes Soo Bahk Do with her husband Andy.
Soo Bahk Do is a traditional Korean martial art and self-defense for all ages. Students learn physical techniques and forms, as well as Korean terminology and history.
Anacortes Soo Bahk Do has students between the ages of 4 and 80 or so, according to Colette Arvidson.
Placing first this year at the national competition were Stella Davis (orange belt, 9-year-old division), William Hollman (red belt, super senior division), Joshua Kelley (white belt, adult adaptive division), Heather Leahy-Mack (ee dan, senior division), Celia Mack (pal gwe division), Jack Mitchell (green belt, 9-year-old division) and Michael Moore (ee dan, super senior adaptive division).
Placing second were Liam Davis (pal gwe tiger 4-to-6-year old division), Baela Harris (green belt, 11-year-old division), Keith Mack (cho dan senior division), Asa Waham (orange belt, adult division) and Alex Zavala (green belt, 9-year-old division).
Placing third were Morgan Esposito (white belt, 8-year-old division), Bianca Hooker (red belt, first gup 10-year-old division), Jackson Huffman (white belt, 7-year-old division), Rylee Huffman (white belt, 9-to-10-year-old division), Owen Larkin (pal gwe tigers 6-year-old division), James Reddick (pal gwe division) and Sophie Reddick (white belt, 11-to-12-year-old division).
Earning participation awards at the national event were Scarlett Honeman (green belt, 8-year-old division), Simon Lippe (green belt, 9-year-old division), Matthew Lowrie (ee dan, teen division), Tennison Runnels (white belt, ninth gup 9-to-11-year-old division), Teddy Russell (pal gwe tigers, 5-year-old division) and Peter Sorensen (green belt, 8-year-old division).
Asa Waham, an adult with special needs who earned second place at nationals, joined Soo Bahk Do for a very specific purpose: He wants to be a Power Ranger.
Part of the audition process to be a Power Ranger is to know a martial art, so he signed up for Soo Bahk Do. Waham said he wants to be a Red Time Force Ranger.
Waham entered in a special needs category but a clerical mistake meant his video was listed under the general adult category. He still placed second.
“I loved it,” he said.
This year has been hard, because Waham hasn’t been able to participate in work, in Aktion Theater or other programs he loves, his mom Darannie said.
The Anacortes Soo Bahk Do team worked hard to make sure there would be a way to continue these classes.
“It’s been the best thing to keep Asa social and active,” Darannie Waham said.
Rylee Huffman, 10, and her brother Jackson, 8, both also placed third at nationals after joining Soo Bahk Do a few months ago.
They signed up as a way for Jackson to cope with ADD/ADHD without medication, mom Janessa Huffman said. She said she’s seen his ability to concentrate, confidence and control grow while taking the Soo Bahk Do classes.
Before, he had a hard time focusing on reading. Now, he can speak words in Korean (as required by Soo Bahk Do) and can remember and repeat forms.
Jackson said he likes to “learn new stuff” and that the hardest thing about the classes is doing them at home right now.
“We don’t have a lot of room,” he said.
Rylee attended class to help support her brother.
“I like that we learn new things and then we keep doing those things we learned,” Rylee said. “We learn through repetition.”
Recording a video for nationals made Rylee very nervous because she didn’t think they would do well.
“We both placed and were really happy about it,” she said.
Matthew Lowrie earned a participation award this year, but he also competed at nationals last year in person. It was definitely different to film a video in Anacortes and send it in, instead of demonstrating for the judges.
“Last time, I met with people from all the different regions,” he said.
He is keeping those connections up, but misses the aspects of sparring and interactive work that comes with being in the room with others, he said.
Lowrie also completed another test in October for his third degree ranking, which including breaking a stack of three 1-inch-thick pine boards.
His next test can only happen after four more years of training and includes a trip to Korea to train for eight days under masters, Lowrie said.
The required years of training between tests can be long, but it’s rewarding when achieved, Lowrie said.
“You can really show what you learned between the last test and this one,” he said.
The Arvidsons opened Anacortes Soo Bahk Do in 2005, and 2020 was a year like no other, Arvidson said. Casses went to a Zoom-only format in March. Then, after a few months, classes opened back up in small groups inside the school. Ultimately, classes have been offered both in-person and online, Colette Arvidson said.
Technological improvements at the dojo and the ability to go online have been in the works for some time, she said. They wanted a way to be able to reach students who had moved away or who lived elsewhere. Things always delayed the project until the pandemic made it necessary.
“We kept saying ‘We’ll do this, we’ll work something out’ and the pandemic forced us to do that,” Colette Arvidson said.
The online format is working well for Ken Jacot, 78. He said he signed up for Soo Bahk Do when he was 69 because his grandson was studying it. He would take his grandson to class and watch and realized he wanted to try it.
He found it to be an enjoyable form of physical conditioning. It helps combat against the loss of speed, balance and strength that come with aging and also helps him stay connected to others.
COVID-19 forced him to isolate because his age makes him at a higher risk. So he has been taking classes online.
He said he has been studying for his upcoming third-degree test. That means going over a choregraphed series of forms that he needs to memorize and be able to execute perfectly.
He is working on them in his living room and it works OK, but not great. He’s looking forward to the vaccine that will allow him to go out again.
“It’s hard to do partner forms when you don’t have a partner,” he said.
