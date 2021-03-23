Anacortes student is top poetry reciter in state

Lucy Shainin, a junior at Anacortes High School, is the Washington state champion in a national poetry reciting competition.
Shainin was the top out of 6,000 students from 28 participating schools across Washington. Only 10 reciters competed in state finals.
Poetry Out Loud is a national competition started by the National Endowment for the Arts.
As state champion, Shainin will receive $200, and Anacortes High School will receive $500 worth of poetry books.
“It feels pretty surreal,” she said.
Shainin recited three poems, which she said reflected the times.
“Poetry is an expression of emotion, and our emotions are influenced by what’s going on,” she said.
Shainin first encountered “Hope is the Thing with Feathers” by Emily Dickinson on a reading test and memorized it on the spot.
“I didn’t do very well on the test,” she said. It felt like the right time to revisit this poem, she said.
She loved “Fairy Tale with Laryngitis and Resignation Letter” by Jehanne Dubrow and said its message is about change as something not easy but necessary.
Shainin first memorized “American Solitude” by Grace Schulman last year for a classroom competition. It explores the beauty in being alone.
She has enjoyed poetry since elementary school and knew she wanted to compete when a teacher showed a video of a Poetry Out Loud competition featuring a local reciter. She competed in Poetry Out Loud her freshman and sophomore years.
Reciting poetry through a video recording is a different style from an in-person recital, Shainin said. Motion used to connect with a live audience can be a distraction on video.
Shainin also writes poetry and was named student poet laureate for Anacortes High School through a program by the Skagit River Poetry Foundation that started in 2020 to promote poetry in the schools.
She joins a long line of locals who have competed at the state level. Recent graduate Grace Hill competed in the state competition in both 2019 and 2020. Former Anacortes students Addi Garner and Alex Hanesworth were state champions in 2018 and 2015, respectively.
Now, Shainin will perform the poems and send them to the national semi-finals competition. The finalist wins $20,000 scholarship.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.