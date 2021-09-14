Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
Photos by Briana Alzola / Anacortes American
Students arrive and line up outside before entering their classrooms for the first day of school at Island View Elementary School. Students are back for full days, five days a week, for the first time since March 2020.
Students arrive and line up outside before entering their classrooms for the first day of school at Island View Elementary School. Students are back for full days, five days a week, for the first time since March 2020.
Students arrive and line up outside before entering their classrooms for the first day of school at Island View Elementary School. Students are back for full days, five days a week, for the first time since March 2020.
Photos by Briana Alzola / Anacortes American
Students arrive and line up outside before entering their classrooms for the first day of school at Island View Elementary School. Students are back for full days, five days a week, for the first time since March 2020.
Students are all back in the Anacortes schools full-time for the first time since March 2020, and Superintendent Justin Irish said they’ve had a “wonderful week” to kick off the school year.
School for most started Sept. 8, and kindergarten students started Monday.
So far, it’s shaping up as a typical year, Irish said.
The School District is working with Skagit County Public Health on safety protocols, which this year include students keeping a 3-foot distance between each other in the classroom and 6 feet — as much as possible — in the lunchroom when masks are off.
Enrollment is up this year after taking a sharp decline in the last school year. The district is finalizing numbers this week, but things are looking about as expected, Irish said. Bus ridership is also up this year, and more kids have been signing up this week, he said.
Because enrollment numbers were unsure this year with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, families had to wait longer than normal to get their school assignments.
Irish said he understands the wait caused anxiety in some families and thanked the community for sticking with the School District as it figured everything out.
