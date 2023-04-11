The City Council is taking another look at a proposed event center next to the Depot Arts & Community Center.
City staff presented the idea as an addition to the city's Capital Facilities Plan so that it can apply for grant money from Skagit County.
The project needs to be on that plan in order to qualify for the grant, with applications due at the end of April, Parks and Recreation Department Director Jonn Lunsford said.
Some council members expressed concern about the proposed project and didn't want to sign on without a more concrete design.
The proposal is very preliminary, but would be a permanent, covered structure in the pavilion between the Depot Arts and Community Center and the grove of madrona trees behind it. It would be used as a covered area for the Anacortes Farmers Market and offer space for community events.
Council member Ryan Walters said he doesn't want to put in something that doesn't keep the character of the Depot. It's hard to approve applying for and committing to spend $800,000 (the expected cost) when it isn't even clear if this is a building that would make sense here, he said.
There are too many unanswered questions, council member Carolyn Moulton said.
Council member Anthony Young supported adding the project to the Capital Facilities Plan and seeing if the city could secure this money. If it goes in, the project could help bring people into the downtown area and help that area thrive, he said. It could also mean more economic development here.
He said there is no harm in seeing if the money is there. Then, the city can move forward with its design based on the amount it receives, he said.
"If we have a chance at a grant, I think we should go for it," he said.
Waiting for a design that everyone agrees on may take too long and could mean an opportunity missed, he said.
The public hearing about this proposed project is still open.
Walters said the city should consider applying for the county money for different projects, like covering costs of fiber projects in town. In a previous year, the city received money from this grant fund to pay for fiber.
The pavillion project may appeal to the county because not only would it benefit the Farmers Market here, but also shows the power to help people from other communities in Skagit County who come here to sell their wares at the market, Lunsford said.
The City Council is also looking at changes to the budget to reflect things like a grant the Anacortes Police Department received for its drone program ($20,000), $18,888 for a progress payment for Police Department body cameras (which are required by law and are covered by a grant from 2021, but the payment is part of this year's budget) and $1.8 million to cover the purchase of Anacortes Fire Department Station 3.
The council is expected to discuss both the event space proposal and the budget adjustments again at its next meeting.
