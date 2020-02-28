ANACORTES — After months of searching, Anacortes School District has a new superintendent.
Justin Irish, now the Edmonds School District assistant superintendent, will take over July 1, replacing Anacortes Superintendent Mark Wenzel, who leaves the post in June.
During a forum meeting this week with community members, Irish spoke about his passions. He loves art, travel and being outdoors. The latter is one of the reasons he was drawn to Anacortes.
He also loves that Anacortes community members are such big supporters of the schools. He had the chance to meet with community leaders, and it made him excited about what could happen here.
“Let’s partner, and let’s create change,” he said.
Irish said he only applied for one superintendent position this year — in Anacortes. He described himself as a “place-based leader” and said he is so impressed with the community support of the Anacortes schools and the work being done here.
“I’m very intentional about what I want, and I want to serve this community,” he said.
When it comes to what he’ll do here, he said he needs to get into the district and be ready to listen and learn. The only way to figure out what’s working and what isn’t is to talk to as many people as possible, he said.
Irish also talked about how much support he wants to give to support to teachers, who are doing the work in the district, and work with them to see what they need.
“We have to put our arms and love around teachers,” Irish said.
Irish went into teaching, then served as an elementary school principal. He kept working his way up and currently holds the position of assistant superintendent of schools in the Edmonds School District.
The superintendent search process started in May, after Wenzel announced he would be leaving the district at the end of this school year to lead an international school in Singapore.
The board reviewed applications and interviewed seven finalists, then narrowed it to three. Those three men spent a full day each in the district, touring schools, meeting with the principals, talking to students and engaging in a community forum.
Community members, staff and students submitted comments to the board with their opinions, and the board used that information, plus their own interviews, to choose the final person.
Consultant Mark Venn, who helped lead the process for the board, thanked community members at the forums for attending and helping with this decision. He assured visitors that the board have done all they could to make this decision.
“This the hardest and most important decision a School Board makes,” he said. “They have done their due diligence.”
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.