Younger students may be back in school buildings in the coming weeks, with middle and high school students to follow in February, but school leaders are working now to make sure they can get the students re-engaged in learning in a way they haven’t been at home.
Students are struggling with remote learning, many staff members said at a Dec. 17 Anacortes School Board meeting about student engagement. This year is unlike any other, which means staff members are learning new ways to teach and new ways to assess what students are doing, district Assistant Superintendent of Teaching, Learning and Inclusive Services Becky Clifford said during the meeting.
The board and leadership team heard from principals at all levels of learning, in addition to teachers who are working with students, about the engagement, the testing numbers and what’s next as students return to classrooms.
The district plans to bring back elementary students on Jan. 11 and middle and high school students on Feb. 8.
Students need to engage now, and staff must look at what needs to happen to make sure they catch up on any learning they’ve missed this year, Superintendent Justin Irish said.
It’s also important to note that regular assessment and grading isn’t really possible right now, district Director of Teaching and Learning Angie Miller said.
“We can evaluate attendance and work completion, but understanding whether or not kids have mastered a
standard would be really difficult,” she said.
District leaders are working with staff to adjust the scoring and grading process to reflect that, she said. Students across the district are failing classes in higher numbers than ever, but they are also experiencing a style of learning that is new to everyone, she said.
Several staff members talked about how they can’t evaluate students as they normally would.
Molly Huggins, a math teacher at Anacortes Middle School, said things have totally shifted this year.
“Grading normally focuses on what students do not know,” she said.
She and her team are working on ways to let students showcase what they do know. They can work on projects to demonstrate learning in new ways, she said.
Her goal is 100% engagement, even if students just turn on their cameras for part of class and engage briefly. Letter grades only show so much, she said. She wants her students to find ways to express themselves, to be excited by learning and to show what they have done.
Kirk Moore, a high school teacher with ASD@Home, said there is more to look at than the numbers.
He wishes his attendance and engagement numbers were better, but he’s also seen students adapt and react to a situation unlike any other.
“I see resilience in my students,” he said. “We’re all pretty new to this situation. We don’t have all the answers.”
Jean Lungren is working with Cap Sante High School this year. She wanted to make sure people understand that shifting scoring and assessment isn’t just a way of giving students a free pass.
“It’s not lowering expectations, it’s changing what that expectation is,” she said.
The numbers of failing students are “significant and concerning,” according to interim Anacortes High School Principal Kecia Fox. Between 23 and 60 students per grade level have three or more F grades for their first quarter.
What staff can do now is make sure students are connected to the work. High school counselors are actively working with students and families to find solutions, Fox said.
There is also a big push to check in on students’ mental well-being, she said. Many students report feeling disinterested in their work and burned out because they miss the energy of a classroom setting.
Elementary school principals asked teachers to report back on their students and put them in three tiers of engagement.
A Tier 1 student shows up for class, answers questions, takes part in discussion and completes assignments. A Tier 2 student participates part of the time, and a Tier 3 student does not engage in the work.
Engagement is not the same as attendance, Mount Erie Elementary School Principal Kevin Schwartz said.
It’s also important to note that not only those students in Tier 3 need help, he said. Tier 1 students may take part, but that doesn’t mean they aren’t struggling.
“There are needs across this grid in terms of supporting students when we get ready to come back in person,” Schwartz said.
Meanwhile, some students are not showing up to Zoom calls for a variety of reasons.
Staff members are calling families, working to get kids connected and, in some cases, taking weekly packets of printed materials to students’ homes so they can work offline.
The district has provided several resources to get students connected to the internet at home, including hotspots and a map where families can access wifi, but it’s not always possible, Schwartz said.
Changing practices to reach all students has been a big priority this year, according to Chad Sage, a teacher at Island View Elementary School.
Sage and his fellow teachers reach out to parents to make sure barriers are removed for students.
With parents as partners, they can help struggling students get caught up to their classmates.
Kirsten Holmes, also at Island View, said she is working to recognize positives that students are making and does weekly check-ins to talk about social-emotional health, as well.
Marcus Knowles, the kindergarten-fifth grade science coordinator for all district elementary schools, talked about finding ways to get students to engage in hands-on learning.
He reached out to the Anacortes Schools Foundation, which helped fund science kits for all 950 students at the elementary level.
Those monthly packets contain hands-on learning and experiences that offer engagement beyond a computer screen, he said.
