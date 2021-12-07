The city of Anacortes is moving forward with funding a new police officer and a new fire truck, and it also plans to make adjustments to the mayor's salary.
The City Council took on several budget-related ordinances at its Monday meeting, many of which will be brought back on Dec. 13.
The council instructed staff to start looking for funding for a new police officer, which will cost about $125,000 including benefits, and is not included in the current budget.
The request comes after a visit last month from Chief Dave Floyd, who told the council he needed another officer to join the area’s drug task force.
The council discussed several options, including putting off funding the position until 2023, but ultimately instructed staff to look for the money.
The position will help with drug issues in this region, council member Ryan Walters said.
Council member Carolyn Moulton agreed that the position is important, but questioned why money was not being sought to fill open positions in the parks and library departments, too.
Christine Cleland-McGrath noted that the state recently passed legislation that means more work for the police, so funding a position within that department now makes the most sense.
Walters agreed and said he thought the other positions could wait. When discussing funding options, he questioned whether putting a 90-day hiring freeze in place whenever someone leaves a department would help save money and make sure the position really needs to be replaced.
The city will likely put in an order for the new truck before year’s end, according to Finance Director Steve Hoglund. Delaying until the new year will mean a 10% increase of cost on the $1.5 million purchase. The city is deciding whether to pay all the money upfront or make payments.
Another issue coming back next week is that of the mayor’s salary.
Right now, the mayor’s salary is set up on a step schedule, where the mayor makes more for each year in office. Anacortes is the only city in the state that does it that way, City Director of Administrative Services Emily Schuh said.
After meetings with the personnel committee, she recommended the council set the mayor’s salary at one number. She proposed $124,000, based on similar positions of leadership in the Anacortes area.
Mayor Laurie Gere, who will be out of office before the new salary is implemented, said the mayor position is definitely a hands-on, full-time position, essentially the “CEO of the city,” she said.
The proposed wage increase is fair and reflects the complexity of the position, Gere said.
Walters wants the city to take a deeper look at the salary amount.
Matt Miller, currently a council member, will become mayor in January.
