The Anacortes City Council has approved the purchase of two new parklets for businesses to use to seat customers outdoors.
“The parklets have been hugely successful. We hear from the restaurants frequently how much they appreciate them,” Planning Director Don Measamer said. Other cities have reached out about the program, wanting to replicate them, he said.
A rise in the price of steel has risen the estimated cost of the parklets, from $24,786 in April 5 to $26,568. The purchases are made using lodging tax funds.
It takes four to six weeks for them to be built, Measamer said.
Measamer said there have been additional requests for parklets from retail businesses.
“The question becomes, how many more can we afford to put out there,” councilmember Anthony Young said.
The planning committee is looking at coming up with a formal policy on how to approve or deny these requests, Measamer said.
The council waived state competitive bidding requirements so it can continue to purchase parklets from Dero Bike Racks, a Minneapolis-based company.
“The idea is that we have a consistent approach to the parklets, so as you drive up and down Commercial or you walk on the sidewalks, they all look the same,” Measamer said.
“Details matter, appearances matter,” councilmember Ryan Walters said, agreeing to use the same company. However, he asked that potential financial impacts should be identified before waiving the bidding requirement.
The financial committee will discuss the matter at their next meeting, Walters said.
In other city council news:
• The intersection of 32nd and H will soon have larger stop signs to deal with recent complaints, Miller said.
• The community services committee heard from 40 representatives from service providers in the city, to better understand the gaps of service in Anacortes, Walters said.
• A Fourth of July parade may be possible with COVID-19 regulations, councilmember Carolyn Moulton said.
• The Anacortes Senior Activity Center will begin to have small, outdoor social events to get people back together, Moulton said. It might have intergenerational programming in the future.
• The Growth Management Act requires an update this year to the Comprehensive Plan, which serves as a policy roadmap for development in the city. An annual docketing process is underway, with three citizen petitions submitted for consideration.
-Evergreen Islands has asked for two new policies to regulate short-term rentals, to minimize impacts on housing affordability and traffic.
-Thomas Skillings has asked for a change to the zoning of a plot of land at the southeast corner of 35th and V from industrial use to residential medium density.
-Ryan Walters has asked for a goal to increase recycling and composting to 65% of the city’s solid waste stream.
A public comment period will last from June 9-23, with a public hearing at the Monday, June 21, City Council meeting. The council will make a decision in July.
