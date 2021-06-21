An additional 10 day's worth of chlorine for the City of Anacortes was received today, with another 20 day supply anticipated shortly, Mayor Laurie Gere announced at the City Council meeting today.
An alternative supply had to be found after a shortage caused the city's usual supplier to cancel shipments. An electrical failure occurred at the region's only chlorine plant in Longview, Washington early this month.
This prompted the City of Anacortes to advise users to limit their water usage. The Anacortes Water Treatment plant serves around 65,000 people, including Anacortes, La Conner, Oak Harbor, the Whidbey Island Naval Air Station and the Swinomish Reservation.
Anacortes turned to the Shell and Marathon refineries as well as LTI Trucking for help to find an alternative supplier.
"We're thankful to the community partners that have helped us," Gere said.
