Owners Erik and Dulcie Bowman of Cap Sante Heated Mini Storage recently started their own local rental truck company.
They added Anacortes Truck Rental to their existing 24-year-old business.
Cap Sante Heated Mini Storage discontinued offering U-Hauls for rental on Sept. 20. Due to the workload that came with managing U-Haul operations, it was time to say goodbye, Erik Bowman said. They decided to provide their own rental trucks to continue assisting area residents with their moving needs.
Anacortes Truck Rental operations started Oct. 1 at 305 T Ave.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.