Drink Your Veggies, a vegan and gluten-free shop serving food and beverages in downtown Anacortes, will soon be changing its name to Cosmic Veggies as part of a move to franchise the business.
Owner Elizabeth Boyd said she decided to franchise after reading the Franchise Bible written by Michael J. Katz and Rick Grossmann. Boyd researched these two individuals and reached out to them. After looking at Boyd’s business model, they encouraged her to franchise her business.
Boyd said there are two types of franchising — one where you open multiple locations and another where you put your business in a neat package and show others how to do what you are doing.
Drink Your Veggies plans to do the latter, picking out the details for every store under the franchise to accomplish.
“What I have learned from our franchising team is that many people have a desire to own their own business, to create their own future, but don’t have the ideas or the vision to put that together,” said Boyd. “So when you have started something that is really successful, and they want to jump in and do what you are already doing, you create a system where everything is thought out.”
To make it similar to teach, Boyd will be downsizing the menu of 25 smoothies to the 12 top-selling drinks for the new locations.
“They don’t want to learn 25 drinks in different sizes and teach people and teach people and teach people,” Boyd said.
They plan to give stores one monthly special recipe per month to incorporate the other drinks that are so popular.
Additionally, they will simplify the menu to 75% of the recipes so that new stores can focus on getting the best products out there. Boyd plans to leave out the recipes that take more time, are less profitable and require storage of more products.
Boyd said two people are interested in putting several locations in Texas, and there is interest in stores for Pennsylvania and Nevada. As they get closer to launching this summer, they plan to look more seriously for people to open up stores locally.
“With so much being done on the internet now, you can send videos, and you can communicate constantly and support anybody anywhere,” Boyd said. “But, I am a really hands-on person, and I would love to be close enough if they need us or need help one day.”
Boyd is currently waiting on the franchise trademark, but the Anacortes location and all new locations will be trademarked Cosmic Veggies.
Boyd has been in food service for most of her adult life and started this business in 2014 after seeing how a change in her diet made her feel.
Drink Your Veggies is 100 percent gluten-free and vegan.
“That makes us incredibly unique because people like myself that eat that way when we go out to eat other places there is usually one, maybe two things on the menu to choose from, but to be able to have 190 variations of things here,” said Boyd. “It’s a big deal to a lot of people that want to eat that way, whether it’s an allergy or just a preference.”
The store does not use any cheap fillers or imitations. If possible, Boyd tries to get organic and local ingredients.
“We are working so hard to keep the integrity of the food like what it was when I had the original vision,” Boyd said. “Everything is handpicked to be the best for your body.”
Drink Your Veggies uses vendors including Shambala Bakery in Mount Vernon, the Anacortes Oil and Vinegar Bar, Anacortes Health and Nutrition, and various other vendors throughout Washington and Oregon.
“I really believe in the value of working with the people closest to your community because you are making a smaller footprint on the planet, but it really allows us to handpick the highest quality ingredients,” Boyd said.
People told Boyd that her business wouldn’t be sustainable because too few people eat this way. She pushed forward anyway because of how the food made her feel.
“I really believed in my heart that if people gave it a chance that they would feel the difference, and that is what happened,” Boyd said.
She said she is so excited to begin the process of franchising this summer and the prospect of having stores in various cities.
“I am so grateful because of even just the little impact we have made in this tiny community,” she said.
