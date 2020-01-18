Anacortes voters will decide on Feb. 11 whether to approve a sales tax that would fund the construction of affordable housing.
If approved, the 1/10th of 1% sales tax — combined with a share of state sales tax — would generate $653,934 a year for affordable housing. That’s estimated on retail sales in Anacortes of about $570.6 million from July 1, 2018 to June 30, 2019, city Finance Director Steve Hoglund said. Over 20 years, it adds up to $13 million for affordable housing.
The money would fund construction of the Anacortes Family Center’s planned 20-unit affordable apartments and child care, restore the Anacortes Housing Authority’s Olson Building for 15 to 20 affordable apartments and first-floor commercial spaces, and build five housing-authority townhouses on 19th Street.
Ballots will be mailed on Jan. 22, county Elections Supervisor David Cunningham said. The voter pamphlet will be available on the Skagit County Elections Department website by the time ballots go out, Cunningham said.
Three people volunteered to write the ballot argument in favor of the ballot measure: Bonnie Bowers, a former Anacortes police chief elected in November to the Port Commission; Eric Johnson, a former Anacortes City Council member and longtime affordable housing advocate; and Nels Strandberg, president of Strandberg Construction.
Nobody stepped forward to write a ballot argument in opposition, Cunningham said.
“Affordable housing” is defined as housing that is affordable to households with an income 50% or less of the area median income for rentals, and 80% or less of the area median income for owner-occupied housing, according to the Anacortes Municipal Code. “Affordable” means that housing costs do not exceed 30% of household income.
According to a city report, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development estimates 33% of Anacortes households (48% of renters and 25% of owners) spend more than 30% of their income on housing and may have difficulty affording other necessities such as food, clothing, transportation and medical care.
The city predicts it will need 971 new affordable units to meet current and projected needs through 2036. The apartments and townhouses that would be built using the sales tax would comprise 4.8% of the 2036 need.
The city has established other methods of creating housing that is “more affordable,” though they may not meet the definition of “affordable housing.”
Among them: allowing the long-term rental of accessory dwelling units (aka mother-in-law apartments), construction of cottages, and a height bonus for apartment buildings in which 25% of the apartments are 600 square feet, the idea being that smaller will rent for less money than larger apartments.
Smaller, 600-square-foot apartments at Fidalgo Flats, the first project to take advantage of the height bonus, could rent for $1,200-$1,400 per month, according to James Sullivan of developer Madrona Real Estate Services.
