The City of Anacortes is the newest in a long list of agencies and municipalities calling for action from the City of Seattle to commit to the investment of salmon in the Skagit River.
The city owns three dams on the Skagit River operated by its electric power utility, Seattle City Light. According to the Anacortes ordinance, those dams (due for federal relicensing) block 37% of the mainstem Skagit to fish passage.
In comparison, similar dams by Puget Sound Energy on the Baker River went through a more recent licensing process and had to implement ways to allow for fish passage, according to the ordinance.
It’s an expensive effort, and that cost is passed on to customers of Puget Sound Energy, council member Ryan Walters said.
The ordinance, passed by all members of the council, calls on Seattle to put in place similar efforts here to help protect the threatened salmon species.
Groups that have already passed similar ordinances include the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, the Swinomish Indian Tribe, the National Park Service, the National Forest Services, the state Department of Ecology, the board of the Skagit County Commissioners and the Bureau of Indian Affairs.
The city of Anacortes provides Skagit River drinking water to approximately “60,000 customers in three municipalities, two counties, two tribal communities, two oil refineries, and Naval Air Station Whidbey Island,” according to the ordinance.
Walters introduced the bill to the council.
“Seattle needs to figure out how to do it and invest in it,” he said.
