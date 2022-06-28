The City of Anacortes is working to collect more information on affordable housing needs, while at the same time discussing regulations put in place across the city.
The city posted on its website Monday a link for a survey to gather feedback about affordable housing needs here. Later that day, the City Council discussed height restrictions in certain zones of the city and what those restrictions could mean both for current residents and for future development.
The survey follows a housing study done earlier this year, where a team of consultants talked to current and potential residents as well as stakeholders to get a better picture of the housing situation.
The new survey will gather more information not just about renters or buyers, but about longtime homeowners who are getting priced out of town.
The survey aims to help the council find solutions, according to the city website. The survey closes July 31. After that, the council will discuss the results and next steps.
Find the survey at www.surveymonkey.com/r/CFVB3TR.
At Monday’s meeting, council members talked about potential building height restrictions in the R4 industrial zones. After a major code rewrite, a developer applied for and was approved to build a five-story building just off Commercial Avenue near 17th Street. The building, Fidalgo Flats, went up over the past few years and is now open to rentals, with smaller units also included that would presumably be more affordable. However, pushback from the community led to a moratorium on tall buildings until the council could reassess whether to allow any more of them. Then, the COVID-19 pandemic slowed the discussion.
The goal now is to find ways to provide housing for an ever-growing population, City Planning Director Don Measamer said.
There is a historical preference for single-family homes. But limited space and rising prices led to incentives to steer developers toward multifamily homes that could handle the growth.
Measamer said more multifamily permits are being sought, and he asked the City Council Monday to look over different concepts for planning regulations.
There are several options, including doing nothing, allowing tall buildings, restricting them to certain areas and allowing taller buildings only if they fit in with the surrounding area.
The concepts and the possibility for more will go to the city’s Planning Commission for review. They will also hold public meetings and get community feedback about the proposals. Both of those things should happen in July, Measamer said. Then, the commission will continue to discuss and make a recommendation to the City Council, likely in August.
The council will then review those recommendations and go from there, Measamer said.
Council member Christine Cleland-McGrath said she encourages all Planning Commission members to walk the streets where taller buildings are being discussed. That way, they can get a walking view of the neighborhoods and an idea of how they might grow.
“We don’t want to negatively impact folks that live there, but we also need to plan for our future,” she said.
There are people who make more than the average median income who still can’t afford to live here, she said.
“I’m very concerned that we are pricing folks out of this community,” Cleland-McGrath said.
Mayor Matt Miller said he looks forward to hearing from the Planning Commission.
“This is going to be a challenge for the council to come up with the right answer,” he said.
