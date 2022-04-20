...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM PDT THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Southeast winds 15 to 30 kt.
* WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands.
* WHEN...Until 2 AM PDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous
wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
&&
Anacortes water treatment plant to have energy study
The City of Anacortes will conduct an energy study on the water treatment plant with the aim of reducing energy use and improving systems operations.
The City Council awarded a contract to Brown and Caldwell to perform the study, which will look at the optimal requirements for the plant’s high service pumps.
As the city received a grant for the project from Puget Sound Energy, no city funds will be spent.
The study will use a predictive analytics model to analyze power consumption data and identify areas where system operations could be more energy efficient, said Brian McDaniel, water system manager of the water treatment plant.
