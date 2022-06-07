The crowds line up early along the docks at Cap Sante Marina for the annual Quick and Dirty Boatbuilding Demonstration each year, waiting to watch teams of amateur boatbuilders heft their boats down to the water to launch.
It’s one of the main attractions of the annual Anacortes Waterfront Festival.
This year, the event started ahead of schedule but didn’t last long for one team.
Right after launch, the boat from Lopez Island Creamery ran into trouble. Its ice cream may be good in floats, but its boat didn’t float so well. The boat started pitching, and soon enough it toppled, careening into the cold water to the cheers of the watching crowd — all before the starting bell.
Team members, wearing ice cream cone hats, tried to pull the vessel along for a while before turning back under the watchful gaze of a curious harbor seal that poked its head out of the water. By the time the team returned to the dock, the speedy team from Keystone Building Services had already passed by and finished the demonstration in first place.
Lopez Island Creamery is hardly the first crew to sink. Every year, there is at least one team that capsizes or sinks along the way.
The boats are built from scratch in six hours and with limited materials, then decorated before they are tested the same day.
This may be the first year ice cream cones were seen floating alongside a boat, but rowers dressed like beer bottles and vikings have bobbed around in the frigid water at the marina in years past.
Luckily, floating isn’t the only criteria, since each team is graded in a variety of categories.
None of this year’s teams included professional boat builders, though the team that won the grand prize this year (and in 2018) does build houses. As the winner, Keystone Building Services will bring back their winning boat next year.
“We’re really excited,” owner Kris Yaun said.
The Lopez Island Creamery won the Lack of Seaworthiness Award, and its members laughed a lot. Plus, the team members made plenty of friends while handing out ice cream for every $1 donation toward their chosen charity.
The Anacortes Arts Festival team had its own troubles when its boat took on water and started to capsize. Ultimately, the team flipped the boat over, sat on the bottom and paddled with their feet the rest of the way. The team got points for creativity and took the Wettest Feet award. It also won for Best-Looking Boat because it was designed to resemble the 2021 Arts Festival poster design by Slow Loris — at least before it flipped over.
Other awards were Best Use of Materials (Keystone Building Services), Originality (Lopez Island Creamery), Design (Anacortes Waterfront Alliance), Best Construction (Keystone Building Services), Best Use of Mystery Material which this year was branches from a hawthorn tree (the Skallywags from the Skagit Valley College Marine Technology Center), Seaworthiness (Keystone Building Services), Oldest Combined Age (Anacortes Arts Festival), Youngest Combined Age (Skallywags) and Judges’ Choice (Skallywags).
Pay the judge
There was also an award for Best Bribe. The teams can woo the judges for points by giving them food, T-Shirts, lunch on a boat and more. Being a judge is a highly sought-after position, said Judge Mary Staley. She was joined by judges Deb Jones and Cynthia Aanestad.
“This whole thing is all about fun,” Staley said.
In addition to the grand prize and Best Bribe, Keystone Building Services won this year’s People’s Choice award.
It’s a special award because not only does it add a point for the team, it raises money for area nonprofits, organizer Pat Barrett said. People buy nails for $1 each, with each nail going into a bucket set out for each team. The nails are later counted to see who raised the most money.
The team raising the most donates its entire haul to its nonprofit of choice. For every other team, the funds raised are split — half for their chosen charity and half for the Anacortes Waterfront Alliance, which is the group that festival organizers chose to benefit from the competition.
Keystone Building Services raised $779, and as the People’s Choice, the entire haul went to the Anacortes Family Center.
The other teams, donating half of the total to their charity, were Lopez Island Creamery at $217 (Deception Pass Parks Foundation), the Anacortes Arts Festival at $156 (donating to itself), the Anacortes Waterfront Alliance at $145 (its youth sailing program), and the Skallywags from Skagit Valley College (Second Chance Foundation).
The Quick and Dirty Boat Competition is just one part of the festival, and its competitors weren’t the only attendees that ended up soaked.
Changes in the weather
The two days of the Anacortes Waterfront Festival couldn’t have been more different this year, weatherwise.
The sun came out early Saturday, and the crowds headed to the festival in droves to make boats, ride boats, take in the musical performances, see the classic cars, watch demonstrations and check out vendors selling everything from clothing to food.
Sunday was a different story, with pouring rain and even a few thunderclaps. The wind ripped some vendor tents and canceled boat trips. Some vendors packed up early as crowds dwindled and vanished for swaths of time.
Despite Sunday’s weather, the 31st annual festival (back after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19) went well, said Chamber of Commerce Events and Communication Coordinator Kate Helmreich.
“Lots of smiling faces,” she said. “We couldn’t have asked for a better festival back after COVID.”
Turnout was particularly good Saturday when the sun and breeze were nice, said Rotary Club member Heath Treichel, who organizes the event, said.
“We saw people we haven’t seen in years,” he said.
Weather put a damper on the free boat rides provided by the Anacortes Yacht Club on Sunday, but Saturday’s turnout was great, Yacht Club member and organizer Bob Neumann said.
A total of 14 yacht club boats took part, with 73 people volunteering time to make the free boat rides happen, he said.
Some volunteers were with the Anacortes High School sailing team. They helped on the docks, tied boats up when they returned and got them ready to sail again. The volunteers and the Anacortes Waterfront Alliance are instrumental in making the rides available, Neumann said.
This year, about 350 people took boat rides, with most (280 passengers) riding on Saturday. That’s a pretty standard number, though it would have been higher if the weather cooperated, Neumann said. Even on Sunday, those who risked the weather for the few rides available still ended with smiles on their faces, he said.
Of those who rode, 54% of people came from the 98221 ZIP code and 46% from outside of Anacortes. That’s more visitors than normal, he said.
Boats and more boats
One of the biggest draws for families each year is the Fidalgo Island Rotary Club boatbuilding area for children, providing each young person who wants to participate a wooden hull, a brightly colored sail and lots of options to personalize their boats.
Once each small boat is decked out in corks, twine and other decor, the children can float it in a nearby pool filled up by the Anacortes Fire Department.
Preparation starts early, Treichel said. Many of these hulls were actually created in early 2020, before COVID-19 hit and the festival was canceled. They were in storage since then, with more added in recent months.
The club brought 1,700 hulls to the festival and ended up with about 400 left over. Those likely would be gone, too, if not for Sunday’s wind and rain, Treichel said. The wood comes from Sierra Pacific, and Daniel Castille lets the club use his wood shop in the La Conner School District to cut the hulls.
Volunteers also cut hulls and use double-sided sail seam tape to attach the sails to masts. Other organizations donate materials, he said.
Treichel said Rotary Club volunteers then prepare the various pieces that youngsters will need to complete their boats. About 25 volunteers were out at the festival.
“We estimate about 700 hours of volunteer time just for this,” he said.
