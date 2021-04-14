Whistle Lake dam is more than 100 years old, a remnant of the city’s earliest water system. Today, Whistle Lake is considered by the city to be an emergency water source.
The state Department of Ecology wants to make sure the dam is still in good shape.
Ecology has asked the City of Anacortes to assess the structural integrity of the earthen dam. It won’t be an easy task: The dam is located about two miles from a trailhead, so no one can drive to it.
When the dam was constructed, the Anacortes American wrote that material “had to be carried for some distance on stretchers” by workers. Any work that needs to be done today, however, could be done with a small excavator, said Parks Director Jonn Lunsford, whose department oversees Whistle Lake. However, use of an excavator would require permits from the city planning department, he said.
“Ecology is strongly encouraging us to take a look at (the dam) and determine the level of integrity,” said City Councilwoman Carolyn Moulton, a member of the council’s Public Works Committee. “It’s tricky for a number of reasons. It’s the farthest spot away from the road. It would involve equipment; holes would need to be bored in the dam. A ton of permitting would be involved. And it’s next to a wetland, so it has to be done with great care.”
She added, “Public Works is figuring out the best way to proceed.”
A phone message left Friday for city Public Works Director Fred Buckenmeyer was not returned by publication deadline.
Background
The dam was built in 1918 by privately owned Anacortes Water Co., which was founded by Douglas Allmond, co-founder of the Anacortes American. The city purchased the water system in 1919. The city’s water utility added a Skagit River intake and pumping facility at Avon in 1932, two collector wells on the Skagit River in 1955 and a water filtration plant on the Skagit River in 1970, according to the city website. The Whistle Lake water plant was demolished in 1977, but the lake is still an emergency water source for the city.
According to the Aug. 1, 1918, edition of the Anacortes American, the dam was built with dirt and rock “evacuated from the sides of the ravine above the dam.” It is “thirty-five feet thick at the base, twelve feet thick at the top, and stretches at the top eighty feet across the ravine.”
The city owns the dam and is responsible for determining its structural integrity and doing any required work on it, said Joe Witczak, Ecology’s manager of dam safety and wells. A city consultant will do the assessment, and based on the structural integrity report, Ecology will determine whether work needs to be done.
It will be the first time the city will have collected information for Ecology about the dam’s structural integrity, Witczak said. Considering the dam’s age, it begs the question: Why?
“We didn’t know about it,” Witczak said. “It’s in a remote area; you can’t drive to it. It’s well hidden.”
Ecology inspected the dam in 2017 and rated it in poor condition, mainly because there was no structural integrity data. Ecology then asked the city to assess it.
The risks
Seven private properties are located below the dam, Witczak said.
“Three or four would see some water if the dam completely failed, which is highly unlikely. We assume the worst-case scenario.”
Witczak said Ecology has documented 1,100 public and private dams in Washington. Ecology does comprehensive assessments of each dam once every five years. Most dams exist for irrigation purposes, he said.
If Whistle Lake dam is determined to be weakened, there are three options, Moulton said: One, modify the dam. Two, build a backup dam. Or three, eliminate the dam, “which is highly unlikely and would be terrible,” she said.
Noting Whistle Lake’s value as a backup water source and as a recreational site, she added, “It seems counter-intuitive to get rid of that lake.”
