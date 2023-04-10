An exotic wildlife animal rescue on the edge of Anacortes that houses animals that include wolves, alligators, sloths, porcupine and opossums, continues to wait on a special-use permit from Skagit County to reopen for public use.
Because We Matter, the new name for the Predators of the Heart organization, has been “fundraising constantly” as it undergoes both permitting delays from Skagit County and ongoing litigation from neighbors, President Ashley Carr said.
A public hearing on the organization’s special-use permit is scheduled for July 26, according to county spokesperson Danica Sessions.
It’s been about 14 months since the process to obtain a special uses permit from the county began In that time, the organization has been unable to do any private tours, its primary source of income, Carr said. It hasn’t even been able to do tours with organizations like the Make-a-Wish Foundation, she said.
“Our income has been completely shut off, and it’s put our animals’ lives in jeopardy,” Carr said. “It’s not fair for them.”
The goal now is to move to another county, Carr said. A space has been chosen, but the move would take roughly $2 million that the organization doesn't have, she said.
“We’re not open, so we can’t make money to move,” she said.
Even if the organization stays in Anacortes, it would need costly upgrades.
Carr, who has always lived in Anacortes, said it’s sad to be moving on, but that it’s time.
“I love this town,” she said. “I feel like there is not that community anymore, and that’s really sad to me. … If we are not welcome or wanted, we're going to have to leave because that’s what’s best for the animals.”
The organization isn’t ready to shut its doors and euthanize its animals to appease people, Carr said. The rescue offers a home to animals that have nowhere else to go, she said. Other organizations, animal control and government agencies call her when they find animals that need a home. That’s the purpose of Because We Matter, she said.
The organization currently has more than 100 animals of more than 50 species, she said. Recently, it’s taken in a rescued alligator, as well as a hooded skunk rescued from danger on a military base.
The care of the animals is about $50,000 a month, Carr said. Right now, the rescue is only taking in animals they think they could rehouse if something happens and they have to move quickly or close, she said.
“We want to be able to be a resource for these animals, so they are not killed,” she said.
To help raise money for the animals' care and a possible move, the organization is fundraising by collecting donations and selling things like notebooks, activity books and sweatshirts.
They are also trying to reach kids and families virtually, since no one is allowed to visit the facility, Carr said.
