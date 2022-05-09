Two women were booked May 3 into the Skagit County Community Justice Center in connection with selling drugs and shooting a gun into a vehicle last month.
A 28-year-old Anacortes woman, Angeleanna Allen, is facing two counts of first-degree assault and a charge of drive-by shooting plus delivering a counterfeit controlled substance and delivery of a controlled substance, fentanyl.
A 33-year-old Mount Vernon woman, Justine Cryderman, 33, of Mount Vernon, is facing charges of delivering a counterfeit controlled substance and delivery of a controlled substance, fentanyl.
According to court records, witnesses and victims reported April 4 that Allen fired a handgun at the victim’s vehicle near Cook Road and Old Highway 99 north of Burlington after the victim and the victim’s father drove away from a drug exchange.
The court records state that Allen is believed to have fired one shot into the air and four at the vehicle.
Sheriff’s deputies identified three bullet holes in the passenger side door of the vehicle and a flat tire on the driver’s side.
The day after the shooting, deputies were granted arrest warrants for the two women, and they were taken into custody Tuesday.
Allen is being held on $250,000 bail and Cryderman on $100,000 bail.
