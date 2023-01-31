Last week, Pauline Hardy didn't just celebrate a birthday. She celebrated a milestone.
The Anacortes woman turned 100 on Jan. 25.
"I was born 1/25/23," she said. "Of course, that was 1923."
The secret to a long life is focusing on what's in the future, she said.
"A new beginning every day," she said.
She also said people should do the best with what they've got and not focus on what they don't.
Hardy moved to Anacortes 26 years ago to be closer to family.
Until five years ago, she led an exercise class for her fellow residents at Anacortes Manor. She also loved to walk at Washington Park.
"I've been around and around and around many times," she said of the park's loop.
Her body has slowed down, though, as she neared 100, she said.
Hardy grew up in northeastern Oregon in a house without electricity or running water. When she graduated, she went into nurse training and then served as a nurse in the Army during World War II, earning the rank of lieutenant. While she served only in the U.S. during the war, once she left the Army her travels abroad started.
She took a job as a nurse on a ship that set out to take displaced people back to their home countries. Aboard the ship, she visited places like British Colombia, China, India, Egypt and Italy, as well as parts of the U.S., including New York. Hardy said she didn't really have a favorite because they all had plenty to offer.
She eventually returned home and married George Hardy and had a son. She and George were marriage almost 40 years until he died. Meanwhile, she worked many jobs, most of them related to nursing. Relatives also include a grandson and a great-grandson.
