The Anacortes Police Department responded to Hillcrest Drive on Monday after receiving a report of an unconscious woman in a hot tub.
Medics and officers performed life-saving measures but were unable to revive the 83-year-old woman, according to an email Tuesday from Community Service Officer Karl Wolfswinkel. She was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Police investigated, but there were no signs of foul play, according to Wolfswinkel.
