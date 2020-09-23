The Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s office is waiting for a toxicology report before determining the cause and manner of death of an Anacortes woman whose body was found last week in an Arlington park.
The Medical Examiner’s Office identified the woman as Amanda D. Smith, 43. She was found around 6:50 a.m. on Sept. 14 near a bench in Country Charm Park, a large open-space park and wildlife habitat.
Smith’s body was found by a passerby who called 911, Arlington Police Sgt. Peter Barrett said Monday.
“The Arlington Police Department’s Investigations Unit is still working leads and conducting interviews of people who are believed to have associated with the decedent prior to the morning of Sept. 14,” Barrett said.
Meanwhile, a toxicology report could take a month, a Medical Examiner’s Office representative said.
