City staff removed about 6,000 pounds of garbage and other items from the city right-of-way on T Avenue last week, Mayor Matt Miller said during a City Council meeting Monday.
Over the past few years, the city has worked with the Anacortes Family Center and the city's communty paramedic to reach the people who are living in RVs and vehicles along T Avenue. The city has worked to bring services to these struggling residents, and many have taken it, Miller said.
This outreach team has connected some people with services and helped them find housing.
However, in the past few months, there has been a big increase in tents and the amount of garbage piled up in the city right-of-way, Miller said.
The garbage led to a public health and safety risk. Meanwhile, one RV caught on fire on the street on March 18. That fire led to an "escalated need for a more immediate response," Miller said.
On March 22, he directed the city's staff to use what they needed, including overtime, to clean up city property by March 31.
On March 24, the city posted notices that debris in the city right-of-way needed to be cleared, or the city would clear it.
On March 28, a team of representatives from city public works, parks and recreation, and the police and fire departments removed about 6,000 pounds of trash and some unoccupied tents. Items will be stored for 60 days, so people can come and claim them, he said. Shelter space was confirmed for anyone who needed it, but no one asked for it, Miller said.
The Anacortes Police Department was ready to cite anyone interfering with the cleanup or violating other city codes, Miller said.
However, the cleanup took place without incident and will be used as a future model for "keeping our city clean and safe," the mayor said.
The city is also looking at longer-term solutions, he said.
The council is looking at rewriting code that would make doing drugs in public illegal. It also is looking at additional street sweeping and revised ordinances that prohibit camping in some places.
