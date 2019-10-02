“When our planet is under attack, what do we do? Stand up, fight back.”
This was just one of the battle cries that students chanted as they rallied on the front lawn of Anacortes High School on Friday, Sept. 27, in a strike to demand action on climate change.
The strike was part of a global, largely youth-led movement to demand action, with schools across the world holding demonstrations and protests in recent weeks to draw attention to the issue.
An estimated 90 students from Anacortes High School joined the demonstration.
The student strike began at 11:30 a.m., the start of the first lunch period, but community members with banners and signs began to arrive in support of students around 11 a.m. and formed a large crowd along the sidewalk on J Avenue.
At 11:30 a.m., students began to trickle onto the lawn holding homemade signs and soon grew into a crowd of students and community members alike chanting for change. Speaking into a microphone brought by the group Extinction Rebellion, strike co-organizer Lucy Shainin addressed the crowd.
“By coming out here today, we are saying ‘enough is enough,’ ” she said. “We are striking because we want climate action, and we want it now.”
Shainin explained the importance behind exercising the right to free speech, particularly as students, and how climate change affects everyone.
“By coming here today, we refuse to be divided by any boxes that people try to put us in, and for that we are stronger,” she said.
Shainin ended her speech with suggestions on how each person gathered could make a difference. One suggestion to students was to check out Green Club, which she and climate strike co-organizer Caitlin Brar run.
Both sophomores said they knew they wanted to organize something at their school when they started to hear about the movement in other parts of the world.
“We said ‘Wouldn’t it be cool if we could have one in our community?’” said Brar, and so they decided to make it happen.
The Friday before the strike was set, the Anacortes School District released a statement acknowledging the district’s awareness that this strike was planned and informing students and parents about the district’s position toward the strike: that it supports students’ rights to freedom of expression but that unexcused absences from class could result.
The strike was scheduled from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. spanning both lunches and part of fifth period. Some students stayed for the entire demonstration and about a dozen spoke to the crowd about the importance of taking action to preserve the planet, bringing up issues including ocean acidification, sustainable fishing and wetland protection.
“I think we should start with small action, like a plastic bag ban in the city, and then we can move on to more national and global-level issues and take action against things like fossil fuels,” Brar said. “I think it has to start small, and then it can grow.”
Shainin said the movement is strengthened by having so many small, local demonstrations and that they work together to make larger change.
“I want legislation as soon as possible,” Shainin said. “Watching the EPA rollback wetland protection … it hurts my heart.”
Because many of the students were minors, a voter pre-registration table was set up to help students at the strike be prepared and ready to vote by the time they turn 18.
“There’s no point in being educated if they won’t listen to the educated,” sophomore Allie Perez said to the crowd as other students began to chant in support.
For the community members in attendance, supporting the students was an easy decision to make.
“The students are our future,” Pat Chaves-Pickett said. “We need to empower them. They can make changes we need to make.”
