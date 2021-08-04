Anacortes said bună ziua in a virtual ceremony with its newest sister city: Comarnic, Romania. Or bună seara, rather, due to the 10-hour time difference.
The mayors of the Anacortes and Comarnic, Laurie Gere and Sorin Popa respectively, signed the charters Wednesday, July 21, making official a relationship that has been developing for years. The Anacortes City Council voted Monday to approve the union. It will be brought before the Comarnic city council within the coming weeks.
“It’s been a long time coming,” said Duane Clark, a past president of Anacortes Sister Cities.
The Romanian flag was raised Sunday near the welcome sign at the viewpoint park on Highway 20, bringing the total of sister city partnerships to five. The others are Lomonosov, Russia; Sidney, B.C.; Nikaho, Japan; and Vela Luka, Croatia.
Gere said the partnerships “makes us better people” through cultural exchange, presenting the opportunities for cultural understandings that can lead to peace. Sister Cities International, the nonprofit formed by the Eisenhower administration in 1956 to promote citizen diplomacy, now includes more than 1,800 partnerships between cities in more than 140 countries.
While the ceremony with Comarnic was conducted over Zoom, residents have been traveling for years between Anacortes and the Romanian town of just over 11,000 people that is located about an hour and a half drive north of the nation’s capital of Bucharest.
In 2006, then-president of the Anacortes Sister Cities Association, Don Lapworth, went with a Romanian man who was working in Anacortes on a trip that went through Comarnic. That’s where Lapworth encountered Martha Bibescu Children’s Club and its traditional dance group, the Floricica Dance Ensemble.
When Lapworth returned to Anacortes, he arranged a donation to be sent to buy costumes for the group. With a relationship formed, the dancers were brought from Comarnic in 2011 to perform at the Anacortes Arts Festival and other venues in the region.
The same year, a “friendship protocol” was formed with Comarnic. The Floricica Dance Ensemble again visited Anacortes in 2017. In 2019, Gere visited Comarnic and met Popa. She said she found it to be a town of generous people.
“We felt it was the time to do this, with all the exchanges we’ve had,” Anacortes Sister Cities President John Lovric said.
The relationship between the two far-flung municipalities was not the only one to form – the 2011 performance at the Anacortes Arts Festival is where Lovric met his wife, Anamaria Dulama-Lovric, who was an instructor for the Floricica Dance Ensemble. They had in common interests in traditional dance, as Lovric participates in Croatian dance.
After getting to know each other, they continued their relationship through Skype and a series of trips until they were married in the U.S. in 2013 and held a wedding celebration in Comarnic in 2015. They have a daughter, Anastasia, who is being raised to speak Romanian.
This year, the Anacortes Sister Cities Association marks a few anniversaries for the now-five sisters of Anacortes. It’s been 30 years since the program was founded and Lomonosov became the first sister city. Anacortes is also celebrating 25 years as a sister city to Sidney and to Kisakata, Japan, a city that merged with Nikaho in 2005.
