As the Anacortes Boat and Yacht Show kicked off June 25, Town Crier Richard Riddell welcomed all visitors, his voice booming across Cap Sante Marina.
This year, though, there wasn’t the normal crowd of people visiting exhibits and checking out boats.
Instead, Riddell led his cry while facing a cell phone, his video feed broadcasting via Zoom to the attendees of the show online.
The live, virtual two-day event featured 32 exhibitors and about 150 boats, Northwest Marine Trade Association Boat Show Director Katie McPhail said in an email.
Many aspects of the boat show are still available at live.anacortesboatandyachtshow.com.
“While nothing replaces an in-person boat show, we are happy our Anacortes Boat & Yacht Show exhibitors now have the skills and technology to connect live with customers, before, during and after the online boat show,” McPhail said.
The number of visitors to the live event are hard to measure, because 1,784 people registered ahead of time for the event, but preregistration was not required, McPhail said in an email.
The website received more than 10,000 clicks.
Last year, about 5,000 people attended the in-person event in Anacortes.
