The Intertribal Canoe Journey, the annual late-summer gathering of Northwest Native canoe cultures, is postponed until further notice because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Canoes from the region’s down-sound Tribal Nations were expected to visit Swinomish and Samish’s shores in July en route to Nanaimo, B.C., the territory of the Snuneymuxw First Nation. This would have been the 28th annual Canoe Journey, which ends each year at a different Tribal Nation or First Nation for a week-long cultural celebration.
In a March 26 letter posted on the Paddle to Snuneymuxw event website, Snuneymuxw First Nation Chief Mike Wyse wrote that his nation will host the event “when public health authorities advise the pandemic has subsided and public safety can be assured.”
“We know how important it is for us at times like this to continue to pass (along) our culture, practices and traditions, but it is also our tradition to protect our people and ensure everyone is safe,” he wrote. “… A large gathering of our Canoe Families and Nations presents a risk to the health of paddlers, participants and to our loved ones who might be exposed to Covid-19. Elders who guide and lead the Journey are especially at risk and we need to focus on supporting and protecting their health and well-being. The risk to others when paddlers, volunteers and others return home is one we cannot take.”
The U.S.-Canada border is closed to prevent further spread of the COVID-19 virus, and many Tribal Nations and First Nations have declared states of emergency.
