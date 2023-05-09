In honor of the 20th anniversary of the event, the Island Hospital Foundation took its annual Gala of Hope back to the '20s on April 29.
The event involved many of the original organizers and board members, foundation Director Janie Crane said.
"It was great to see that support," she said.
Bev Martin, who founded this event 20 years ago after losing her husband, was also in attendance, as were many officials from around the county.
In a video by the foundation that was shown at the event, Martin talks about watching her husband of 25 years be diagnosed with cancer and then pass away at age 58.
"I remember sitting one day in my living room and thinking, 'OK, Bev, this is it. You're either going to serve or you're going to suffer.' And at that time, I thought, 'I think I'm going to serve,'" she said in the video.
The hospital auxiliary reached out to her about chairing a signature event to benefit the hospital, something that had been in the works for years but never quite worked out, Martin said.
She and current CEO Elise Cutter, who then worked in the finance department, talked about being blown away by that first event, which brought in $148,000, well above everyone's expectations.
It just kept growing from there.
The Gala of Hope has raised more than $5 million in its two decades.
That continued support has really shown hospital employees that this community is behind them and that keeps them going, Cutter said in the video.
To celebrate its 20th anniversary, this year's decorations harkened back to the 1920s. The hallway at Swinomish Casino turned into an alleyway to a speakeasy, Crane said.
The generosity was also at a high at the event, Crane said. A donor put up a $25,000 match, which was matched by one person. He then put up another $10,000, which was also matched.
Another donor put up $50,000, which could only be matched by donations of $10,000 each. All five of those $10,000 donations came in, Crane said.
"This is community supporting community," she said.
The event this year brought in a gross total of roughly $500,000.
Of that, about $327,000 is from the raise the paddle portion of the evening and will go to help with some diagnostic imaging equipment.
This equipment was in need of an upgrade, Crane said. The new equipment will help Island Health continue to provide the highest quality of care, she said.
To highlight the importance of this equipment, the foundation shared videos of patient stories about being diagnosed with cancer early because of the diagnostic imaging available. Better machines will make an even bigger difference, Crane said.
The remainder of the funds, after expenses, will go toward other foundation programs, such as mental health, education and help for cancer patients.
Part of the funding came in through a live auction. A surprise last-minute edition was a signed jersey from Seattle Kraken member Jordan Eberle. The auction item was offered first and brought in $1,700.
It started everything off on a very positive note and brought the energy up for the rest of the auction, Crane said.
A semi-new feature this year was a philanthropy award. The award was previously created to honor Jerry and Jan Barto, who give a large amount every year.
This year, the board decided to institute more specific parameters and give out the award to both an individual and a company each year. This year, those awards went to Bill and Wendy Rabel and to Dakota Creek Industries. That couple and those businesses do contribute financially, but, more importantly, they are always ready to help when called, Crane said. They give their time and support to the foundation in a big way, she said.
This year's winners have been involved with the Gala of Hope since its first year.
The gala takes months of planning, more than a dozen volunteers and many hours of their time, Crane said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.