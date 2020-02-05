An anonymous donor gave $150,000 to the City of Anacortes for a new roof — preferably a metal roof — for the Anacortes Senior Activity Center.
The City Council voted unanimously Monday to accept the donation. Public Works Director Fred Buckenmeyer said the roof replacement will begin once the rainy season is over.
Before the meeting, Finance Director Steve Hoglund called the donation “one of the coolest things I’ve seen” since he’s worked as Anacortes finance director.
“I’ve seen large donations for the library and significant donations to the parks department for the community forest lands,” he told the American. “Those are all tremendous. This amazing generosity has allowed the city to do things that we wouldn’t be able to do otherwise.”
He said the donation “will pay for the lion’s share” for the Senior Activity Center roof.
Earlier estimates for a composition shingle roof were about $150,000. A metal roof would cost about $80,000 more, Hoglund and council members said Monday.
A metal roof is not a condition of the donation, but the donor “requested a metal roof, if at all possible,” according to Hoglund’s summary in the agenda packet. The donation puts a longer-lasting metal roof within reach (a composition shingle roof would last about 25 years).
“At the end of the day, this puts within reach the thing that we wanted, which prolongs as much as possible the lifetime of the building and our investment,” Council member Ryan Walters said. He recommended the council “accept this extremely generous donation with the earmark toward the metal roof.”
Getting the senior center re-roofed has been a challenge for the city. Bids received in April 2019 were rejected because they exceeded the budget for the work. Two companies defaulted on contracts awarded in July and September. The council rejected a contract presented in October.
The City Council on Jan. 21 approved an emergency resolution that authorizes Public Works to bypass the usual competitive bidding process and hire a contractor to replace the center’s 24-year-old composition shingle roof as soon as the rainy season is over. According to Buckenmeyer, the emergency resolution will speed up the project’s start date.
Senior Activity Center Administrator Sally Hill said a leak in a hallway drips during heavy rain. Staff members place safety cones and signage in the hallway and a garbage can under the leak to catch the water, she said.
“There are a lot of generous people in this community,” Hill said of the donation. She added, “I’m grateful that the work will be done before it gets worse.”
