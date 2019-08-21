After months of investigation, the Anacortes Police Department arrested a 23-year-old Friday Harbor man Monday evening for allegedly providing a lethal dose of synthetic opioids to another man, according to a police press release.
The suspect was booked into the Skagit County Community Justice Center on an investigative hold for controlled substance homicide, a class B felony that refers to cases where a person unlawfully delivers a controlled substance to a person, who then uses that substance and dies.
According to jail records, the Friday Harbor man is being held on no bail as of Wednesday, Aug. 21.
The investigation of the death started Feb. 4, when a man called police after finding a friend, an Anacortes man, at his home unresponsive.
The responding patrol officer, who had recently gone through controlled substance homicide investigation training, recognized the need for a thorough processing of the scene after seeing what the officer suspected were fentanyl pills in the residence, according to the release. An APD detective then visited the scene and started the investigation.
According to the release, counterfeit pills created in labs are difficult to distinguish from pharmaceutical-grade pills. They often contain fentanyl, a deadly synthetic opioid that is as much as 100 times stronger the morphine, according to the release.
“The Drug Enforcement Administration asserts that many users believe they are purchasing or ingesting heroin and do not know that they are ingesting fentanyl, which often results in overdose deaths,” the release states.
