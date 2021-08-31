Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email

This harbor porpoise calf was discovered on Aug. 22.
Two dead harbor porpoises were recently found washed ashore on Fidalgo Island.
Dr. Cindy Elliser, founder of the Anacortes-based nonprofit Pacific Mammal Research, told the Anacortes American while it is not uncommon for calf strandings to occur this time of year, it is rare for two dead porpoises to be found within a few days of each other.
The first was a calf around two to three weeks old found on Tugboat Beach on Aug. 20. It was determined to have died from starvation after a necroposy was performed jointly by Pacific Mammal Research, World Vets and Central Puget Sound Marine Mammal Stranding Network.
Two days later, the same day the necropsy was performed, another dead harbor porpoise calf was found washed up on the same beach. This calf appeared to be less than a week old. The Central Puget Sound Marine Mammal Stranding Network and Orca Network performed a necropsy and determined it had problems with its lungs and intestines, perhaps from a congenital disease.
The harbor porpoise is the most common cetacean in the Pacific Northwest, with a population of around 11,000, Elliser said. Despite being more prevalent than orcas, a lot less is known about them, as they receive less attention.
The health of the harbor porpoise is a good indicator of overall ocean health, as they are sensitive to changing food supplies, she said. That’s why Elliser founded Pacific Mammal Research in 2014, which focuses its research on harbor porpoises and harbor seals.
Harbor porpoises prey upon forage fish, are only preyed upon by Bigg’s orcas, reproduce quickly and have shorter lifespans. Their high metabolism means they can starve in as little as three days.
The team of Elliser, an assistant research director, two research assistants and a cohort of volunteers have been using photo identification, acoustic devices and sea- and land-based surveys to learn more about the species.
Anyone who finds a stranded or dead sea mammal can call either Pacific Mammal Research at 360-202-2860 or the Central Puget Sound Marine Mammal Stranding Network at 1-866-ORCANET.
