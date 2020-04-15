Before the nation and parts of the world began to shut down in an effort to thwart the spread of COVID-19, one Anacortes resident was already prepared to live life off the grid.
Sherean Kesheb is a survivalist living on Fidalgo Island and recently had her worldwide debut on the Discovery Channel show “Naked and Afraid.” It aired March 15, and is available for purchase online.
It’s a reality show that plucks two survivalists from their homes and strands them in the remote patches of wilderness around the world. Naked. And presumably, afraid.
The goal is to endure 21 days with nothing but one item brought from home each and their survival skills. Contestants are allowed to tap out at any point.
For Kesheb, the remote location she was sent to was deep in Kruger National Park in South Africa, the same park where only two weeks prior to her arrival a poacher had been trampled by an elephant and eaten by lions.
“I think it was a very hard location,” Kesheb said. “But it was a really cool, life-changing experience.”
The naked part of the experience didn’t affect her too much.
“I’m a massage therapist; bodies are just bodies to me,” she said. But the fear was stronger than she had anticipated.
Within the first 15 minutes of the hike to get to the camp location Kesheb, her survivalist partner, camera crew and the park ranger encountered a charging
elephant.
“It was surreal, and as soon as that happened, it was real,” she said. The ranger instructed them to slowly retreat behind them as they continued on the six-mile hike up and over a mountain.
Once at a good stopping point, Keshab and her partner constructed a boma from thistles and brush for shelter, making a half circle backed against large rocks to protect them from the wildlife.
Kesheb said she was surprised when the ranger and crew began to leave at nightfall. She thought they would be staying nearby.
But, according to Kesheb, the ranger said “only stupid Americans on stupid reality shows sleep out here.” And then it was just Kesheb, her survival partner and their two handheld recording devices left to make it through the night.
“I can’t really vouch for reality TV shows,” Kesheb said. “But I can definitely vouch for this one. It is the realest.”
The camp location happened to be at the intersection of two game trails, where the wild animals within the park would come to drink water. Each night, Kesheb said she would hear animals all night long: elephants, baboons, lions, crocodiles and more.
“I anticipated having to use survival skills to survive,” she said. “I didn’t anticipate having to use survival skills to survive animals.”
The location of their shelter was likely within the territory of a leopard with two cubs, and it would stalk them each night, Kesheb said.
“So, that was terrifying,” she said. “It’s called ‘Naked and Afraid,’ but I didn’t really imagine the afraid part.”
After four days of hunger pains and sleepless nights tending the fire to keep the gangs of predators from approaching, Kesheb tapped out.
“If it was another location, or we were allowed to move camp, I might’ve been able to make it the full 21 days,” she said.
One of the hardest parts, she said, was handling the emotional and psychological effect of hunger. She and her partner had success building primitive fish traps and caught small fish, but never quite enough to fill their stomachs.
“I started to look at literally everything as food, or start to think ‘what could I eat?’” she said. “We saw a swarm of mopani bees in a log and found fresh honey. We got some nourishment from that.”
In Anacortes, Kesheb and her husband own a business and run their own hobby farm on their homestead with goats, chickens, rabbits and a garden.
Kesheb is mother to a blended family of seven children between her and her husband. When she was told she’d been selected for the show, she didn’t tell them all exactly what she was doing.
“I didn’t want them to worry about me, didn’t want them to stress,” she said. Kesheb kept the secret from everyone except for her husband and oldest daughter, from when she left to film in March 2019 to when the episode aired last month.
When the episode aired she called in her children to watch, but didn’t reveal that there would be a familiar face on the screen.
“Their faces, that was the best part,” she said about watching her kids realize she was on the episode. “I’d do it all over again just to see their facial reactions.”
She said the experience made her realize she’s not exactly where she would like to be for self sufficiency.
“I feel like our life changed even more when I got back,” she said. Her household has been trying to cut back on material things and place enhanced value on experiencing different cultures and living off the land.
“We eat our own meat and grow a lot of our own food,” she said. And instead of giving physical presents to their children, Kesheb and her husband like to gift experiences instead.
“I remember standing at the top of the mountain and thinking ‘I bet my kids will never be in this exact spot and see this view.’ I felt bad; I want that for them,” she said. “Making those memories is worth so much more than any kind of material thing.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.