An 18-year-old Anacortes man was arrested Dec. 22 on suspicion of robbing Anacortes Cannabis two days earlier.
Austin Carter Thomas, 18, is in Skagit County Jail on $100,000 bail; his name appeared on the jail roster Monday. He is scheduled to be arraigned on a charge of first-degree robbery at 1:30 p.m. Jan. 8 in Superior Court.
Thomas' lawyer, Nick Henry, said Tuesday he had no comment, other than his client would plead not guilty.
On Dec. 23, Superior Court Judge Dave Needy issued a no-contact order, barring Thomas from approaching Anacortes Cannabis employees.
Anacortes police were sent to the store just before 9 p.m. Dec. 20 to investigate a report of a robbery. Employees said a man entered with a long gun and demanded product from the store, according to a police report. Employees complied. The robber reportedly fired a round into the ceiling and left.
No one was hurt.
Officers arrived within minutes but did not find a suspect. Officers arrested Thomas without incident shortly before 8 a.m. Dec. 22 and booked him into the Skagit County jail.
