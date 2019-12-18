A little piece of work from Anacortes artists will hang in U.S. Rep. Rick Larsen’s Everett office as both art and visual representation of the deviation in Washington’s temperatures since the late 1800s.
The gift was given to Larsen during his visit to Anacortes on Friday by local artists Emily McNeil, Justin Connelly and Marissa Connelly. The three cofounded the New Normal Tempestry Project, a knitting project that provides a visual representation of how global and local temperatures have changed over the years.
It all began when the three started to wonder if the online climate data might disappear after President Donald Trump took office in 2017. Almost three years later, the data is still online, but now the tempestries (a combination of tapestry and temperature) serve as tangible, visual representations of that data.
“Turns out, it’s a pretty effective way to get people to talk about climate change,” McNeil said.
The Tempestry Project started small, with the three artists knitting and releasing the instructions for free online, but it’s grown into a business. The three sell kits online so anyone interested in creating their own tempestry can have everything they need shipped to them. The kits allow for more people to create climate visualization and by McNeil and the Connellys fulfilling each order, it keeps the colors consistent throughout each tempestry.
Each row of yarn in the tempestries represents either a day or a year, depending on the tempestry’s scale. The color of each row represents the temperature, or the deviation from average temperature depending on the tempestry.
Larsen received a New Normal tempestry, which uses deep reds to represent higher-than average temperatures and dark blues to represent lower temperatures. The artists included tags along the tempestry to mark notable years, including the year Larsen was elected. The project has gained national and even global attention. The Schuylkill Center for Environmental Education in Philadelphia has an exhibit of tempestries, each one displaying the daily high temperatures in the area over a year, ranging from 1875 to 2009. So far, the three have shipped over 1,000 kits around the world, to all seven continents.
“People are using them as banners in marches because they’re so visual,” McNeil said. “They last forever so they won’t get thrown away at the end of the march.”
Larsen will hang his tempestry in his Everett office, and said he likes how the project compares one year to the next to visualize the change.
“To work on global climate change, you need to think globally and act locally,” Larsen said. For example, he’s looking at ways to decrease emissions from air travel and having transit agencies adopt electric vehicles, he said.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.