The W.T. Preston Snagboat, situated next to the Anacortes Museum’s Maritime Heritage Center, is hard to miss.
The large steamboat, a National Historic Landmark, was the last sternwheeler to work in Puget Sound and is one of only two snagboats remaining in the contiguous United States.
The museum offers tours aboard the Preston, but many people in Anacortes have not set foot on the boat.
Until last month, one of those people was Adam Farnsworth.
Farnsworth grew up in Anacortes but never visited the boat until he heard about the museum’s new Artist in Residence Program — and became one of two chosen to participate this summer.
Farnsworth created a podcast using oral histories from the boat’s crew members.
The other artist chosen was the Preston’s first artist in residence was the Seattle-based dance group Malacarne, which took inspiration from the Preston’s many spaces for choreography and invited the public earlier this summer to take part in a dance film.
The Artist in Residence Program is new this year, museum Education and Media Curator Kate Clark said. It’s a way to bring more people onboard, to interpret the boat’s history and to share it with the community as a whole, she said.
Each artist receives a stipend from the Museum Foundation.
Requirements for proposals included being aboard the Preston, using it as inspiration and inviting the community to interact with the art in some way, Clark said.
Voices from the past
Farnsworth has spent time this summer in the vessel’s captain’s nest listening to the recordings of W.T. Preston Snagboat crew members and writing scripts. The result was a five-episode podcast featuring stories straight from those crew members, cut down into smaller chunks and narrated by Farnsworth.
His completed podcasts will be playing onboard the Preston this weekend, so people can walk through and listen to them as they see what the crew members are describing. Visitors will also have a chance to ask Farnsworth questions about his process.
Farnsworth said he hesitated to apply for the Artist in Residence Program, not knowing if his podcasts would qualify as art. But he received the spot and got to work studying the Preston and
listening to old recordings.
“I’m so glad I did,” he said. “There are so many fascinating, cool things.”
Working onboard the Preston was a totally new experience. Everything has its own smell, sound and color, lending itself well to creating an atmosphere of creativity, Farnsworth said.
This is his first foray into podcasts like this one, with so much storytelling involved.
He said the stories from the crew were fascinating and helped remind him to take a closer look when it comes to history.
The people he listened to were just people living their lives — something that’s sometimes hard for people to wrap their heads around, Farnsworth said. They talk about their times on the boat and what happened when they docked.
“Their stories are so fascinating,” he said.
Dancing with
Malacarne
Dance group Malacarne spent several days early this summer getting a feel for the ship and choreographing dances inspired by the boat and its history. Then the group invited community members to be a part of a film. Originally, they were worried no one would show up, said June Zandona, a filmmaker working with Malacarne.
“That was the opposite of what happened,” she said.
More than 50 people came to the ship to be a part of the film.
“To invigorate the space with art was really exciting,” Zandona said.
Zandona became involved with the project through Malacarne’s leader Alice Gosti. Gosti applied to be the artist in residence and reached out to Zandona, who has been working on films for the last five years.
The dance group spent two long weekends on the boat, but spent more than a month rehearsing beforehand, then adapted the dances to the vessel when they arrived in Anacortes.
“It’s all centered in and inspired by the Preston,” Zandona said.
The film will be shown from 5:30-7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, at the Depot Arts & Community Center.
