More than 50 artists opened their studios to visitors over the weekend as part of the annual 98221 Studio Tour.
Whether it was at their home studios or in gallery space, the artists spoke with people about their work and their processes.
In one barn-like studio tucked up in the trees, Steve Lloyd and Julie Drake demonstrated how they complete their individual works. Lloyd creates driftwood sculpture inspired by his longtime home in Alaska. Drake dyes fabric and creates quilted designs for textile wall art.
On the other side of town, another couple opened their home for the tour. Iris Syquia, who uses brightly colored acrylics in her work, and David Oliver, who uses ink and watercolor, showcased the side-by-side work stations in their front room as part of the tour, each with a work in progress that they added to as guests came through.
Allyn Pharo used a gallery space attached to her downstairs studio to show some of her work that featured portraits of underwater creatures and birds, while her studio included all sorts of information on the process of painting and of how to use color.
Quinn Thompson set up a workstation in his backyard, with a table with smaller pieces in one area, a large snowboard in the process of becoming a colorful painting in another and a shed gallery filled with tiny driftwood sculptures. That's all in addition to the inside space that he normally uses for his studio.
With more than 40 locations this year, visitors to the studio tour could see working artists all over town, even out as far as Padilla Bay, and learn about several kinds of art, including painting, jewelry making, fabric marbling, printmaking and carving, to name a few.
The event went really well this year and more artists have already reached out about next year's tour, organizer Lisa Rhoades said. Participating artists reported up to 140 people coming through their studios a day and said the experience was very positive, she said.
Steve Lloyd and Julie Drake
Lloyd and Drake moved to Anacortes about five years ago from Alaska, where they retired from owning a successful used bookstore.
Drake has always loved sewing and started her artistic endeavors by quilting when they bought a house where the previous owner had turned the entire master bedroom into a sewing studio.
"I said, 'I'll buy your house if you teach me to quilt,'" Drake said during the studio tour.
She started quilting for a few years and expanded into colorful, more abstract pieces.
"I realized I was learning different skills but not expressing myself," she said.
She now uses wholesale fabric meant for the garment industry and dyes it a variety of shades. A book in her studio shows all the shades she can achieve just by changing the amount of blue, red and yellow dye in each batch.
She hand-cuts the colorful pieces, sews them together with a standard sewing machine and uses a long-arm sewing machine, which moves the needle instead of the fabric, to quilt designs onto the pieces.
It's all freestyle, with nothing in a specific order, Drake said. Mixing colors, shapes and different thread weights is how she creates signature pieces.
Most of Lloyd's driftwood is collected in his native Alaska. He recently visited and shipped back 1,000 pounds of driftwood. His sculptures range from large installations to smaller ones meant for indoors. The piece he mapped out during the tour is one inspired by the root system of a tree.
"It's understanding and observing what nature has done and reimagining the pieces," he said.
He uses mainly Western hemlock and Sitka alder, attaching the pieces with a mix of wood glue and tongue-and-groove connections.
He said he's fascinated by the way that trees are brought down by a variety of things, then some pieces find their way to the water and become driftwood. Then, they find new life in art.
"It finds its way to the beach, and if I'm very, very lucky, I find it and collect it and bring it home and dry it. Then it becomes a component of what I do," Lloyd said.
Quinn Thompson
Thompson uses multiple mediums. When it comes to painting in acrylics, he doesn't just stick to gallery-wrapped canvas.
"I've painted on refrigerator magnets, drum cymbals, wine bottles, skateboards, snowboards, all sorts of stuff," he said.
The acrylics offer him the chance to use "bold, thick strokes," in a way that feels very hands-on, he said.
He finds inspiration in many things, especially in nature surrounding Anacortes, like Mount Baker and the water.
He brings what makes him happy into his art, which can make for unusual combinations. His wife loves mermaids, and he likes cyclops. The result was a series of driftwood sculptures of one-eyed mermaids. He also uses driftwood to create musicians, like him and the members of his band.
Being a part of the studio tour was a fun experience, though a little intimidating. He's been a part of many art shows, but it's different to invite people into a home studio space, Thompson said.
In the end, he said he enjoyed the event and talking to people about his process.
Allyn Pharo
Pharo decided 25 years ago that when she retired, she would be an artist.
"I just have a creative spirit that never sleeps," she said.
When she retired over six years ago, she started taking classes and working 80 hours a week on art.
Her paintings became about the things she already loved. She's been a scuba diver for 49 years and a bird watcher for decades. People who think they have seen birds haven't really seen their beauty unless they have seen the bird in sunlight through binoculars, she said.
Most people also won't ever experience what it's like to be in the water surrounded by 100 sharks.
Pharo wants to share those experiences through her art.
"To be successful in art, you have to draw what your passion is," she said.
She works in realism and said she is painting portraits of these creatures.
David Oliver and Iris Syquia
Oliver and Syquia have work stations that sit on opposite sides of the front room in their home.
Oliver has been working on his art seriously for about four years now, with the aim of drawing for comics someday. Syquia took art classes in college, but didn't really start focusing on it personally until she moved up to Anacortes to stay with Oliver during the pandemic.
Oliver uses ink because he likes the definitiveness of the line work.
"You are forced to simplify your shapes and objects," he said.
Then, he fills in with watercolors.
"I like the fluidity, textures and blending you can get from it," he said.
He tends toward subjects that he feels connected to, like the natural world, and works in series. He has a series of trees, for example, and another based on meditation — a nod to his time spent living at a monastery.
Syquia works in acrylics because it was how she started in college — a material that she found easier and less expensive for her living situation.
Now that she has a work space, she said she's more likely to work on bigger pieces and on a series instead of one piece at a time.
Sharing a space allows them to talk about works in progress, though Syquia said she is definitely the more talkative one.
"It's inspirational, and we can help each other," Syquia said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.